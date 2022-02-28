LG Velvet’s demise on hold, as Android 12 is confirmed to arrive soon

LG Velvet’s demise on hold, as Android 12 is confirmed to arrive soon0
Under normal circumstances, LG Velvet, a smartphone that debuted back in 2020, would be perfectly eligible for Android 12. However, since LG’s mobile division has been closed, the status of the Android roadmap for the company’s phones has been a bit of a mystery.
The only way to know for sure if an LG smartphone would receive another Android update would be if the company would make a statement on the matter. Fortunately, that’s exactly what happened with the LG Velvet and what’s even better is that the resolution is positive.
The South Korean company announced today that a handful of Android updates will make their way to some of its older phones, including the LG Velvet. While most of the devices in the list will only receive security updates, LG Velvet has been confirmed to get Android 12 (via XDA Developers).
Although there’s no ETA, LG does say that Velvet users should be able to update to Android 12 at some point in Q1 2022. This would be the second major Android OS update LG Velvet receives since its market launch back ion 2020, and most likely the last one.
If you were planning to retire your LG Velvet in favor of a newer phone just because of the lack of software support, you might want to reconsider your position. At least until later this year when Android 13 is supposed to arrive, a new version of Google’s OS that LG Velvet is unlikely to ever get through official channels.
