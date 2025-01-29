Entertainment king Lenovo Tab Plus now offers even bigger value with this lovely discount





We've tested the Lenovo Tab Plus and must say, this fella holds its ground despite being on the budget side. Yes, it's nowhere near as close to high-end slates as the Galaxy Tab S10 +, but its Mediatek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, offers smooth performance. It handles day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming like a champ, and it can even run games like Genshin Impact, though at more modest settings.While having a smooth performance is a great selling point, it's not the main highlight of our friend here, as it was designed to function mainly as a media consumption device. We think it does its job perfectly, as we were impressed by the audio its eight JBL speakers deliver. What's more, its 11.5-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1200 resolution offers a good viewing experience for the price and the built-in kickstand will let you place your slate on the table and watch comfortably. However, a downside is that it boasts only 400 nits of brightness, so it's not ideal for streaming content outside on a sunny day.Nonetheless, delivering reliable performance and good visuals at a price that doesn't break the bank makes the Lenovo Tab Plus the obvious choice if you want a capable slate for entertainment. So, don't wait and grab one at a sweet discount now!

Looking for a tablet to watch your favorite TV shows while on the go? Want a slate that won't break the bank? Well, if you answered 'yes' to both of these questions, you'll be pleased to learn that the entertainment-oriented Lenovo Tab Plus is available at a sweet discount at the official store.Right now, Lenovo is selling this bad boy at 24% off, allowing you to save $77 and get this affordable tablet for just $242.99. Act quickly, as the offer has been around for a few weeks and might not last much longer.