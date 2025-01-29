Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Entertainment king Lenovo Tab Plus now offers even bigger value with this lovely discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Lenovo Tab Plus.
Looking for a tablet to watch your favorite TV shows while on the go? Want a slate that won't break the bank? Well, if you answered 'yes' to both of these questions, you'll be pleased to learn that the entertainment-oriented Lenovo Tab Plus is available at a sweet discount at the official store.

Right now, Lenovo is selling this bad boy at 24% off, allowing you to save $77 and get this affordable tablet for just $242.99. Act quickly, as the offer has been around for a few weeks and might not last much longer.

Lenovo Tab Plus: Save $77!

$242 99
$319 99
$77 off (24%)
Get the 256GB version of the Lenovo Tab Plus for $77 off its price on Lenovo.com. This bad boy offers a good viewing experience on the go and is even more irresistible at its current price, Act fast and get one for less now while the offer lasts!
Buy at Lenovo


We've tested the Lenovo Tab Plus and must say, this fella holds its ground despite being on the budget side. Yes, it's nowhere near as close to high-end slates as the Galaxy Tab S10+, but its Mediatek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, offers smooth performance. It handles day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming like a champ, and it can even run games like Genshin Impact, though at more modest settings.

While having a smooth performance is a great selling point, it's not the main highlight of our friend here, as it was designed to function mainly as a media consumption device. We think it does its job perfectly, as we were impressed by the audio its eight JBL speakers deliver. What's more, its 11.5-inch  LCD display with 2000 x 1200 resolution offers a good viewing experience for the price and the built-in kickstand will let you place your slate on the table and watch comfortably. However, a downside is that it boasts only 400 nits of brightness, so it's not ideal for streaming content outside on a sunny day.

Nonetheless, delivering reliable performance and good visuals at a price that doesn't break the bank makes the Lenovo Tab Plus the obvious choice if you want a capable slate for entertainment. So, don't wait and grab one at a sweet discount now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless