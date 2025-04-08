Grab the complete Lenovo Tab P12 bundle for 26% off with this tempting promo
How would you like to get an Android tablet with a keyboard and a stylus for less than $300? Granted, it's not in the same league as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but the Lenovo Tab P12 is a pretty decent everyday option. Plus, it now sells for only $296.99, down by 26% from its original $399.99 retail price at the official store.
Right off the bat, we should note this isn't the tablet bundle's lowest price ever. We saw it for 30% off back in February, though that offer hasn't returned since. So, if you missed it, now might be a good time to treat yourself to this 12.7-inch device without breaking the bank.
Performance is quite adequate for the model's asking price. You've got a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip under the hood, which should handle light and moderate use without major hiccups. Then again, if horsepower is your top priority, you'd have to extend your budget and consider one of the best tablets instead.
Add to this affordable package a quad-speaker system by JBL and a 10,200mAh battery with 30W charging, and you've got a budget champ that should be on your radar. And now that it comes with a stylus and a keyboard alongside the tablet itself, it's all the more exciting. Get yours with Lenovo's tempting promo and save 26% while the promo lasts.
But is the Tab P12 worth your while, even at this low asking price? Absolutely. It offers lots of screen real estate with its 12.7-inch 3K display, though scrolling might not look ultra-smooth due to the 60Hz refresh rate.
What about support? The Lenovo Tab P12 runs on Android 13 out of the box and receives Android 14 as a final OS update. That said, you still receive security maintenance, which is set to continue until 2027.
