Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Grab the complete Lenovo Tab P12 bundle for 26% off with this tempting promo

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab P12 displays an off-road scene with 3D effects and sound waves on a deep red background.
How would you like to get an Android tablet with a keyboard and a stylus for less than $300? Granted, it's not in the same league as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but the Lenovo Tab P12 is a pretty decent everyday option. Plus, it now sells for only $296.99, down by 26% from its original $399.99 retail price at the official store.

Lenovo Tab P12 with stylus and keyboard: 26% off

$296 99
$399 99
$103 off (26%)
The affordable Lenovo Tab P12 is once again a tempting choice for budget-conscious buyers. The model is available with an included stylus and a keyboard for $103 off its original price. The promo is available at the offical store.
Buy at Lenovo

Right off the bat, we should note this isn't the tablet bundle's lowest price ever. We saw it for 30% off back in February, though that offer hasn't returned since. So, if you missed it, now might be a good time to treat yourself to this 12.7-inch device without breaking the bank.

But is the Tab P12 worth your while, even at this low asking price? Absolutely. It offers lots of screen real estate with its 12.7-inch 3K display, though scrolling might not look ultra-smooth due to the 60Hz refresh rate.

Performance is quite adequate for the model's asking price. You've got a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip under the hood, which should handle light and moderate use without major hiccups. Then again, if horsepower is your top priority, you'd have to extend your budget and consider one of the best tablets instead.

What about support? The Lenovo Tab P12 runs on Android 13 out of the box and receives Android 14 as a final OS update. That said, you still receive security maintenance, which is set to continue until 2027.

Add to this affordable package a quad-speaker system by JBL and a 10,200mAh battery with 30W charging, and you've got a budget champ that should be on your radar. And now that it comes with a stylus and a keyboard alongside the tablet itself, it's all the more exciting. Get yours with Lenovo's tempting promo and save 26% while the promo lasts.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
92 stories
08 Apr, 2025
Grab the complete Lenovo Tab P12 bundle for 26% off with this tempting promo
02 Apr, 2025
The budget Lenovo Tab Plus delivers stellar sound at a discount on Amazon
31 Mar, 2025
The 'elite' gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is neatly discounted for the first time ever
25 Mar, 2025
This budget Lenovo Tab M11 bundle is a delight at its Amazon Spring Sale price The mid-range Lenovo Tab M9 is a Big Spring must-buy at a huge 47 percent discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless