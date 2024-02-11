The large and affordable Lenovo Tab P12 is still enjoying its lowest price on Amazon

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Getting a decent tablet without breaking the bank is a good thing. But why pay the full price of something when you can get it for less, right? So, you should always try to find the device you want at a discounted price, even if it doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Like the Lenovo Tab P12, for instance. While it won't tank your bank account, this doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of this deal and snag one at a discounted price now.

Amazon is still selling the 128GB version with 8GB of RAM of the Lenovo Tab P12 for 20% off its price, which means you can still grab this bad boy with a pretty decent $70 discount if you capitalize on this offer while you can! Though $70 might not appear significant, this deal is quite enticing, as it reduces the cost of this good tablet to its lowest price on Amazon!

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, the Lenovo Tab P12 delivers decent performance for everyday tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos. You'll even be able to play light games on it. That said, we should also note that there may be some stutters here and there when switching between apps. The slate also sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage.

Moreover, this bad boy comes with a huge 12.7-inch LCD display with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and four JBL speakers, allowing you to enjoy a pleasant watching experience on the go. Oh, and you'll even get an included stylus with your Lenovo Tab P12, scoring extra savings, as you won't have to buy one separately.

Overall, the Lenovo Tab P12 is a pretty decent slate. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes this bad boy an even bigger bargain. So tap the deal button and snag one for less today!

