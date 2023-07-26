Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Scoop up the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 at an unbeatable price on Amazon UK

If you’re on the lookout for a new upper mid-range tablet but don’t intend to splurge on Samsung or Apple gadgets, chances are you’ve already considered buying a Lenovo device. You’re in luck if you have your mind set on getting a new tablet by Lenovo, for there’s an unbeatable deal on the 2nd gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro at Amazon UK. The device with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is wildly affordable right now, diving an incredible 22% below its normal price!

Think twice if you thought it couldn’t be possible to snatch the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 for under £430 at Amazon UK! Considering the fact that the Android device typically costs as much as £549, we’d say that this deal is definitely worth checking out. There’s only one color available, so you don’t have to worry about picking the right item to snatch the deepest discount, either.

There’s no denying that Lenovo’s upper mid-range tablet packs quite the specs for its current discounted price. For starters, you can watch your favorite TV series on an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED screen with an ultra-smooth refresh rate of 120Hz without experiencing too much screen fatigue. This device also boasts a bright display with a peak brightness of 600 nits.

We can’t go without mentioning the powerful Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos audio integrated into the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2. Lenovo also equipped its Android tablet with an Octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor.

The MediaTek chipset should be powerful enough to facilitate most work-related tasks. You should also be able to play light to medium titles on this device. Remember, however, that the most demanding games might beat it without too much effort.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 runs on Android 12 out of the box. It sports a battery that can last nine hours of web browsing. Additionally, according to Lenovo, you can watch videos non-stop for up to 14 hours before having to connect it to the plug.

