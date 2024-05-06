Lenovo's doorbuster deal on its entertainment king, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen), just became even more unmissable

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
On the hunt for a new entertainment slate that doesn't break the bank? Well, Lenovo currently has a sweet deal on its Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen), making this entertainment tablet just unmissable.

At the moment, the 128GB version is discounted by $150, allowing you to get this bad boy for 34% off its price. Or, said in other words, you can now snag a brand-new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) for just $279.99 instead of its usual price of $429.99 if you take advantage of this deal today.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 (128GB): Save $150 on Lenovo.com!

Grab the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with 128GB of storage for $150 off its price through this sweet Lenovo deal. The tablet delivers good performance for day-to-day tasks, while its 11.2-inch OLED display makes it perfect for watching movies on the go. So, act fast and get one without breaking the bank today!
$150 off (35%)
$279 99
$429 99
Buy at Lenovo
 

We should note that this offer is even more enticing than the doorbuster deal Lenovo had on this slate a few weeks ago. Back then, the discount was $130. So, given that the slate is even more affordable, we suggest acting swiftly and grabbing one now without wasting any more precious time.

With a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) delivers decent performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks with ease. Additionally, you should be able to play demanding games like Genshin Impact, but at more modest graphical settings.

The slate also comes with an impressive 11.2-inch OLED display with a 2560 x 1536p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies, delivering an even more amazing watching experience. Since audio is also an important part of watching movies, the slate comes with 4 stereo speakers tuned by JBL.

In addition, you should be able to squeeze up to 14 hours of video streaming or 9 hours of continuous web browsing on a single charge from the 8000mAh battery on deck.

If you are also wondering about how many software updates the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) has left since being released in 2022, it's upgradable to Android 14 and will continue to receive security updates for over a year.

While not among the best tablets out there, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) still has a lot to offer and is an awesome choice for someone wanting a budget-friendly slate with decent performance to watch videos and TV shows on the go. So, tap the deal button in this article and get a brand-new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) now!
