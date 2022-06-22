 Amazon has a great mid-range Lenovo tablet on sale at an amazing price (with keyboard and pen) - PhoneArena
Amazon has a great mid-range Lenovo tablet on sale at an amazing price (with keyboard and pen)

Deals
Amazon has a great mid-range Lenovo tablet on sale at an amazing price (with keyboard and pen)
If you feel like Lenovo has been flooding the tablet market with extremely similar (and thus somewhat confusing) options for (almost) every budget over the last couple of years, we're... not here to change your opinion in any way.

But that's not necessarily a bad thing, and neither is the more recent flood of cool deals and substantial discounts on already very competitively priced Lenovo slates with Android or Chrome OS software.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Detachable Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The 11-inch Tab P11 Plus is the affordable protagonist of the latest hard-to-turn-down promotion, which comes from none other than Amazon. That's actually a little unusual, with the device manufacturer itself normally handling these affairs either on its main US website or eBay.

This time around, the aforementioned e-commerce giant significantly undercuts both those retail avenues by charging a cool $100 less than usual for a 128GB storage configuration of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with 6 gigs of RAM, a bundled detachable keyboard, and a creativity-encouraging Precision Pen 2.

Typically available for $349.99, this Android 11-running model isn't exactly worthy of direct comparisons with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family or Apple's newest iPad Air edition, let alone the latest iPad Pro generation, in terms of things like raw power or screen quality.

But at its freshly reduced price, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus can easily make our list of the best budget tablets around, offering solid battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge in typical use and providing a decidedly premium audio experience with the help of no less than four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers.

With a 2000 x 1200 display resolution, the video streaming experience is likely to leave you fairly impressed (or at least satisfied) as well, while the MediaTek Helio G90T processor is... probably not too bad for the sub-$300 bracket either, keeping your (light) gaming and web browsing going without many hiccups. In short, the overall value for money looks like a knockout.
