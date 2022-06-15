 Lenovo's best Android tablet is on sale at an absolutely massive discount - PhoneArena
Lenovo's best Android tablet is on sale at an absolutely massive discount

Deals
Lenovo's best Android tablet is on sale at an absolutely massive discount
If you're a keen follower of the tablet market, you probably know that Lenovo has rapidly moved up in the world over the last few years, ironically helped by the deadly coronavirus pandemic that's caused so much harm in other segments of the tech industry.

If you're a professional bargain hunter, you also know that Lenovo's generally well-equipped and reasonably priced Android and Chrome OS slates are more often than not sold at substantial discounts nowadays, which makes it hard to choose the best deal for everyone's budget and needs at all times.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 870, Lenovo Precision Pen 3 Included
$280 off (37%)
$469 99
$749 99
Buy at Lenovo

Of course, that's the good kind of a difficult buying decision, as those who chose to pay $379 for a premium Chromebook Duet 5 with a keyboard a few weeks back, for instance, may regret not waiting for today's Tab P12 Pro special offer.

At $469.99 (down from a $749.99 list price), this might actually feel a tad expensive compared to the aforementioned 2-in-1 13.3-inch giant, especially with no productivity-enhancing keyboard bundled in. But you do get a Lenovo Precision Pen 3 included at no extra charge to encourage your creativity, as well as a beautiful AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

The winning combination of Android software and Qualcomm Snapdragon processing power is ultimately what sets the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro apart from the Chromebook Duet 5, making this bad boy arguably one of the overall best tablets you can buy... for under 500 bucks.

Granted, the Snapdragon 870 is not exactly a screamer, and as far as we can tell, Lenovo hasn't officially updated this particular model to stable Android 12 yet. But public beta tests suggest both Android 12L and Android 13 promotions will come... someday, making the Tab P12 Pro quite possibly the best Lenovo tablet available on any budget. 

Your $469.99, by the way, will buy you a hefty 8 gigs of RAM paired with an equally generous 256GB internal storage space, as well as "all-day" battery and a set of four JBL speakers designed for non-stop entertainment at the best possible quality. 

There's no way to know how long this unprecedented $280 discount will stick around, but if you want to secure it, you'll have to use the "TABS4SUMMER" coupon code at checkout.
