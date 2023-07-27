Snatch the mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with a sweet discount from Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Recently, we covered a great deal bundle deal on the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) mid-ranger with the compatible keyboard and precision pen. What if you don’t need those accessories right now? Well, Best Buy has an answer! The retailer has an ongoing sale on the mid-range second-gen Tab P11, reducing its price tag below the $200 mark.
Lenovo did an awesome job designing this mid-ranger. You get a 2K IPS touchscreen with 400 nits peak brightness, an Octa-core MediaTek processor, a massive 7,700mAh battery, and 128GB of internal storage on deck. The tablet, by the way, is advertised to last as much as 15 hours on a single charge.
While the Lenovo tablet might struggle with intense multitasking and demanding apps or titles, it should provide an enjoyable and smooth browsing, watching, and light gaming experience.
Truth be told, the tablet will hardly attract a hardcore tech fan’s attention who’s all about the latest gadgets like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. When you give it some thought, though, there aren’t many tablets you can buy under $200 that showcase similar specs.
Let’s not forget that Best Buy isn’t making you jump through any hoops to take advantage of the discount. All things considered, we’d say you’ve got a great deal on your hands. So, if you need a mid-range tablet right now, this one might be for you.
With a decent display and a powerful processor for its range, the 11.5-inch Android tablet makes for a good purchase even when it’s not on sale. But given its current $70 discount (with no strings attached), the tablet might become an irresistible addition to your tech collection, especially if you’re a bargain hunter looking for the next great deal to take advantage of.
Not only that, but you can actually insert the all-but-forgotten microSD card to expand this bad boy’s storage to up to 1TB. Moreover, the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) sports quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. So, you should be able to enjoy a loud and clear sound when watching your favorite streams or TV shows.
