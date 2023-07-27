Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Snatch the mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with a sweet discount from Best Buy

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snatch the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with a sweet discount from Best Buy
Recently, we covered a great deal bundle deal on the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) mid-ranger with the compatible keyboard and precision pen. What if you don’t need those accessories right now? Well, Best Buy has an answer! The retailer has an ongoing sale on the mid-range second-gen Tab P11, reducing its price tag below the $200 mark.

With a decent display and a powerful processor for its range, the 11.5-inch Android tablet makes for a good purchase even when it’s not on sale. But given its current $70 discount (with no strings attached), the tablet might become an irresistible addition to your tech collection, especially if you’re a bargain hunter looking for the next great deal to take advantage of.

Snatch the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) at Best Buy and save big!

Right now, you can snatch Lenovo's mid-ranger with up to 15 hours of battery life and a 128GB of expandable storage space for under $200! Trading in a similar device allows you to save even more. The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) also boasts an 11.5-inch 2K IPS touchscreen, 4GB RAM, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.
$70 off (26%)
$199 99
$269 99
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo did an awesome job designing this mid-ranger. You get a 2K IPS touchscreen with 400 nits peak brightness, an Octa-core MediaTek processor, a massive 7,700mAh battery, and 128GB of internal storage on deck. The tablet, by the way, is advertised to last as much as 15 hours on a single charge.

Not only that, but you can actually insert the all-but-forgotten microSD card to expand this bad boy’s storage to up to 1TB. Moreover, the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) sports quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. So, you should be able to enjoy a loud and clear sound when watching your favorite streams or TV shows.

While the Lenovo tablet might struggle with intense multitasking and demanding apps or titles, it should provide an enjoyable and smooth browsing, watching, and light gaming experience.

Truth be told, the tablet will hardly attract a hardcore tech fan’s attention who’s all about the latest gadgets like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. When you give it some thought, though, there aren’t many tablets you can buy under $200 that showcase similar specs.

Let’s not forget that Best Buy isn’t making you jump through any hoops to take advantage of the discount. All things considered, we’d say you’ve got a great deal on your hands. So, if you need a mid-range tablet right now, this one might be for you.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless