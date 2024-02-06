Extra spicy deal on the budget Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with a Folio Case returns on Amazon
Would you like to make your chill times more enjoyable with a new slate to watch your favorite TV shows? If you don’t mind getting an entry-level performer like the Lenovo Tab M9, you should absolutely check out Amazon’s deal! Right now, the e-commerce giant is selling this ultra-affordable device at a killer 34% discount, and it even throws in a free Folio Case to sweeten the pot!
Even at the official store, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) hasn’t been available at $50 off too many times before. In other words, it’s not every other day that you can save $51 on this device. At that price and with a Folio Case in the box, it’s a steal, so we definitely recommend checking it out.
Having said that, the Lenovo tablet is still pretty much ideal for things like sending emails, watching videos, browsing social media, and reading. It features a sturdy design, a 9-inch HD display, a MediaTek processor that isn’t half bad for this price bracket, and a 5,100mAh battery.
According to Lenovo, this puppy should be able to last up to 13 hours of video streaming. Some additional perks include facial recognition for better protection of your precious files, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack for those who prefer wired headphones.
At the end of the day, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) may not wow you with its look or performance, but it’s still ideal for video streaming and web browsing. If you’re looking for basic performance and don’t wish to exceed your $100 budget, we absolutely suggest getting yourself this bad boy via Amazon’s deal before it ends!
Now, you’re probably asking yourself whether this $51 discount is a one-time thing at Amazon or a regular occurrence. As far as we know, the 34% markdown on the 3/32GB Lenovo slate with a Folio Case hasn’t been available since Black Friday, but it went poof in the blink of an eye. The same happened on Prime Day 2 in October, too.
