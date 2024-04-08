Up Next:
Lenovo's cheap Tab M9 (2023) is now available for less than $100 at Best Buy
Do you recall last week’s deal on the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with the Folio Case at Amazon? Suppose you don’t need the accessory or don’t want to spend over $100 for this little guy. Best Buy is here to help with a sweet $40 discount on the base model. If you’re looking for one of the best budget tablets, you can’t go wrong with this one.
At an original price of just $139.99, the Tab M9 obviously isn’t built for success in hardcore multitasking tasks. On the bright side, Lenovo’s option doesn’t intend to challenge the Android supremacy of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the like. On the contrary, this device is designed for compact everyday entertainment. Nothing more, nothing less.
You also get an additional slot for storage expansion, plus the good old 3.5mm audio jack for one of the best wired headphones out there. As an additional pro in this tablet’s favor, you get another two years of software support.
Overall, the Tab M9 (2023) is a fantastic everyday tablet. Sure, it may stutter here and there when you push its limits, but it’s just fine for day-to-day use. Especially at a price of less than $100. So, why not just go for it while Best Buy’s deal is still live?
To our knowledge, it’s not every day that you can save $40 on this puppy at Best Buy. Moreover, the Lenovo tablet has been cheaper only once, which wasn’t even this year. That’s to say, this is a pretty good savings opportunity you should absolutely go for in case you don’t mind the basic capabilities of Lenovo’s Tab M9.
For just under $100, you get an Android 12-powered tablet with a 9-inch display with satisfactory 1340 x 800 resolution, dual Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, and an octa-core MediaTek processor. Streaming films and videos, browsing the web, and some light gaming activities should feel as enjoyable as pie. Plus, this puppy gives you plenty of battery life.
