The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is a major bargain at Amazon UK
Finding a budget tablet has just become easier for British shoppers, as Amazon UK now offers the ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 at deeply discounted prices. This Android slate currently retails at 32% off its RRP of £129.99, and you also get a clear case and a film for free with your purchase.
A cheaper and smaller Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) alternative, the Android tablet also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of base storage space, so it’s certainly not meant to become your next powerhouse. However, you get a long battery life that, in Lenovo’s words, should be about 16 hours, meaning there’s plenty of juice for a movie marathon.
Finally, the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) runs on Android 12 out of the box and should be supported until 2026. That’s also when the more expensive Galaxy Tab A8 with Android 11 is set to receive its final security patches. Yet, unlike the Samsung slate, this bad boy can now be yours for less than £100 on Amazon UK, so don’t miss out.
This affordable device hasn’t been available at such a low price in about a month. So, if you’d like to get more value for your money, now’s decidedly a great time to act. As far as we know, the slate has previously been sold at about 39% off at the merchant during the Black Friday shopping craze. Then again, that was some time ago, and the next shopping season isn’t to come for another half a year, yet another reason not to procrastinate and take advantage of the offer.
Ideal for users looking for pocketable entertainment under £100, the Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is best suited for casual web browsing, video streaming, and learning. This bad boy has a super compact form, featuring a pocketable 8-inch HD display with dual speakers, making it ideal for any family member.
