One of Lenovo's best low-cost tablets is insanely cheap for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The latter model, which is typically priced at a very reasonable $139.99, can be purchased for a limited time straight from Lenovo's official US e-store for a measly $103.49. The slate will initially show up at $114.99 after $25 "instant" e-savings, mind you, requiring you to use the "NEWTAB10" e-coupon during the checkout process to shave an additional 10 percent off that marked-down price.
Despite its sleek construction, 305-gram weight, and sharp 1920 x 1200 display resolution, the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD also promises to keep the lights on for up to a mind-blowing 18 hours of uninterrupted web browsing between charges.
In contrast, the $109.99 Fire HD 8 Plus only sports a good old fashioned HD screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels while packing a middling quad-core chipset and touting a battery life of no more than 12 hours. Obviously, the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD also runs a full, Google Play-supporting version of Android with no restrictions whatsoever, and although the company's website still lists the slate as Pie-flavored, an official Android 10 update has been delivered a little while ago, making this bad boy an absolute no-brainer at around 100 bucks.