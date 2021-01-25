One of Lenovo's best low-cost tablets is insanely cheap for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While the Chinese brand remains primarily successful in Asian and European countries, it would be absolutely foolish to ignore the hot new iPad Pro 11-undercutting Lenovo Tab P11 or the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus-killing Tab M8 FHD.





The latter model, which is typically priced at a very reasonable $139.99, can be purchased for a limited time straight from Lenovo's official US e-store for a measly $103.49. The slate will initially show up at $114.99 after $25 "instant" e-savings, mind you, requiring you to use the "NEWTAB10" e-coupon during the checkout process to shave an additional 10 percent off that marked-down price.





If you remember to do that before finalizing your order, you're looking at paying just a little over $100 for a surprisingly premium-looking and decently feature-packed 8-inch tablet. Specifically, we're talking about an expense of $103.49, a metal back cover, thin 8.15mm profile, and a spec sheet including octa-core processing power, 3 gigs of RAM, 32 gigs of internal storage space, an 8-megapixel rear-facing shooter, and a 5MP selfie camera.





Despite its sleek construction, 305-gram weight, and sharp 1920 x 1200 display resolution, the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD also promises to keep the lights on for up to a mind-blowing 18 hours of uninterrupted web browsing between charges.





In contrast, the $109.99 Fire HD 8 Plus only sports a good old fashioned HD screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels while packing a middling quad-core chipset and touting a battery life of no more than 12 hours. Obviously, the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD also runs a full, Google Play-supporting version of Android with no restrictions whatsoever, and although the company's website still lists the slate as Pie-flavored, an official Android 10 update has been delivered a little while ago, making this bad boy an absolute no-brainer at around 100 bucks.