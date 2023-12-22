Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Amazon deal lets you snag the affordable Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) for peanuts

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon deal lets you snag the affordable Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) for peanuts
Do you need a reasonably-sized and even more reasonably-priced Android tablet for the whole family? Don’t worry, for Amazon’s got the perfect thing to offer – the affordable Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen), released this year. Typically, this bad boy costs a budget-friendly $109.99, but you can now get it for peanuts, thanks to Amazon’s hefty 36% markdown.

This handsome discount first went live a month ago but didn’t remain active for long. But since there’s no way of saying just how much longer it’ll be live this time, we suggest you go ahead and take advantage while you still can, so long as you don’t mind getting an entry-level slate.

32GB Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen): save 36% at Amazon now

Released in 2023, the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) offers a lot of value for money. This puppy has an ultra-compact size, boasting an 8-inch HD display. It's equipped with a reasonably large battery with 5,100mAh capacity and runs on Android 12 out of the box.
$40 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


While it’s nothing all too impressive, the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) is perfect for undemanding users. While it certainly isn’t intended for demanding games or work-related tasks, this bad boy is more than ideal for video streaming and web browsing.

Lenovo put users’ eye comfort and protection at the forefront of their Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) design. So, the 8-inch HD screen has a TÜV Eye Care certification. That is meant to keep your eyes safe from harmful blue light even when binge-watching your favorite TV shows for hours. There’s also a dual-speaker system to make video streaming more enjoyable.

The tablet also has a handy privacy dashboard to help you browse the web safer. You can easily lock or unlock your microphone and camera from this dashboard. What’s more, the device supports Google’s Family Link, helping you create better digital habits for your kids by setting screen limits and more.

While this tablet is certainly no flagship tablet killer, it’s good enough to handle basic everyday tasks. So, if you don’t really need the extra horsepower that some of the best tablets offer (or you’re on a limited budget,) you might be happy with what the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) has to offer.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless