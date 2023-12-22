Amazon deal lets you snag the affordable Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) for peanuts
Do you need a reasonably-sized and even more reasonably-priced Android tablet for the whole family? Don’t worry, for Amazon’s got the perfect thing to offer – the affordable Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen), released this year. Typically, this bad boy costs a budget-friendly $109.99, but you can now get it for peanuts, thanks to Amazon’s hefty 36% markdown.
While it’s nothing all too impressive, the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) is perfect for undemanding users. While it certainly isn’t intended for demanding games or work-related tasks, this bad boy is more than ideal for video streaming and web browsing.
The tablet also has a handy privacy dashboard to help you browse the web safer. You can easily lock or unlock your microphone and camera from this dashboard. What’s more, the device supports Google’s Family Link, helping you create better digital habits for your kids by setting screen limits and more.
While this tablet is certainly no flagship tablet killer, it’s good enough to handle basic everyday tasks. So, if you don’t really need the extra horsepower that some of the best tablets offer (or you’re on a limited budget,) you might be happy with what the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) has to offer.
This handsome discount first went live a month ago but didn’t remain active for long. But since there’s no way of saying just how much longer it’ll be live this time, we suggest you go ahead and take advantage while you still can, so long as you don’t mind getting an entry-level slate.
Lenovo put users’ eye comfort and protection at the forefront of their Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) design. So, the 8-inch HD screen has a TÜV Eye Care certification. That is meant to keep your eyes safe from harmful blue light even when binge-watching your favorite TV shows for hours. There’s also a dual-speaker system to make video streaming more enjoyable.
