Prices for the ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) took an even deeper dive at Amazon

Deals
For some time now, Lenovo has been winning hearts with its super affordable tablets that give you plenty of value for money. The company’s Tab M8 (4th Gen) is no different. This tablet typically costs about a Benjamin or so, but it now retails at an unbelievably good price. If you’re quick enough, you can now get this ultra-cheap tablet at 22% off its MSRP of $89.99 at Amazon!

In other words, this affordable device is now selling for just under $70 and offers you plenty of value for your money. Granted, at such a low price, it obviously isn’t the best budget tablet on the market. That said, the device still does an awesome job of streaming your favorite Netflix shows and helping you stay up-to-date on social media. What else could you ask for at that price?

Get the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) and save 22% on Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) can now be yours at an incredible price through this cool Amazon deal. Prices for this entry-level slate with 32GB of internal storage have once again taken a deep dive, and the device can now be yours for just under $70! Don't miss out.
$20 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


Equally suitable for kids and adults, this tablet has a slim and lightweight design, an 8-inch HD display, and dual stereo speakers. So, whether you’re studying, reading a book, or enjoying your favorite TV and film characters, this device shouldn’t disappoint you one bit. However, we recommend not the device with hardcore games or multitasking, as the MediaTek chipset might let you down.

Lenovo made its slate usable for prolonged periods without causing too much strain on your eyes. Moreover, it added a dedicated Reading Mode that can transform your device into an affordable Kindle alternative by making e-reading more comfortable for the eyes.

You also get a camera on this puppy for video chats. The camera actually is far from perfect, but that’s to be expected of a tablet with such a low price point. What’s good here is that the Android OS lacks bloatware that may hinder your experience.

In addition, the Tab M8 (4th Gen) gives you plenty of battery life, especially when you’re not pushing it too hard. In Lenovo’s own words, the 5,100mAh battery should be able to last up to 16 hours between charges, which sounds impressive for such an affordable device.

