One of Lenovo's most affordable Android tablets is cheaper than ever before Christmas

That's because the... respectable Lenovo Tab M9 just so happens to be sold by Best Buy at its lowest ever price at the time of this writing, and if you hurry, the retailer can ship the 9-inch mid-ranger pretty much anywhere across the nation (way) ahead of December 25.

Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $60 off (43%) $79 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at Lenovo





Alternatively, you can try to locate the ultra-affordable slate in a brick and mortar store near you and pick it up yourself (ideally, after ordering it online) if you're in a rush. Either way, you're looking at spending a measly $79.99 here, which obviously won't get you much in terms of storage or memory.





But the 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 3GB RAM count are not that bad for a sub-$100 tablet, especially one made from premium metal and equipped with Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers among others.





Said "others" also include a large enough battery to promise up to 13 hours of uninterrupted video playback time between charges somehow squeezed into a thin 7.99mm body, as well as a reasonably high-quality IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels.





Normally priced at $139.99 in this entry-level storage configuration, the Lenovo Tab M9 is undoubtedly one of the best budget tablets out there, and if you're willing to pay just a little bit more than 80 bucks, you can get 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB internal storage space. That variant is currently marked down from a $149.99 list price to $99.99 on Lenovo's own website, and yes, "holiday delivery" is still guaranteed there as well.