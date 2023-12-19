One of Lenovo's most affordable Android tablets is cheaper than ever before Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
No, ladies and gents, all hope is not yet lost as far as finding, ordering, and receiving the perfect budget-friendly Christmas gift is concerned, at least if you're shopping for someone who you think is likely to appreciate a compact Android tablet with a... decent set of features.
That's because the... respectable Lenovo Tab M9 just so happens to be sold by Best Buy at its lowest ever price at the time of this writing, and if you hurry, the retailer can ship the 9-inch mid-ranger pretty much anywhere across the nation (way) ahead of December 25.
Alternatively, you can try to locate the ultra-affordable slate in a brick and mortar store near you and pick it up yourself (ideally, after ordering it online) if you're in a rush. Either way, you're looking at spending a measly $79.99 here, which obviously won't get you much in terms of storage or memory.
But the 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 3GB RAM count are not that bad for a sub-$100 tablet, especially one made from premium metal and equipped with Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers among others.
Said "others" also include a large enough battery to promise up to 13 hours of uninterrupted video playback time between charges somehow squeezed into a thin 7.99mm body, as well as a reasonably high-quality IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels.
Normally priced at $139.99 in this entry-level storage configuration, the Lenovo Tab M9 is undoubtedly one of the best budget tablets out there, and if you're willing to pay just a little bit more than 80 bucks, you can get 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB internal storage space. That variant is currently marked down from a $149.99 list price to $99.99 on Lenovo's own website, and yes, "holiday delivery" is still guaranteed there as well.
