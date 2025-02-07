Doorbuster deal lets you save 30% and get the Lenovo Tab M11 with stylus at unbeatable price

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

As you already know, we're constantly on the hunt for unmissable offers. During our deal hunt today, we found a doorbuster sale on an affordable Lenovo tablet, which we think is a great buy if you're looking for a capable device that won't break the bank.

The slate in question is the Lenovo Tab M11, which is discounted by 30% at the official Lenovo store. This allows you to score one with 128GB of storage for only $152.99. Given that its usual price is about $220, and you can save $67 with this offer, we think it's definitely one you can't afford to miss, especially since you'll also get an included stylus.

Lenovo Tab M11 128GB: Save $67!

$152 99
$219 99
$67 off (30%)
The Lenovo Tab M11 is an awesome choice for entertainment on a budget and even comes with its own stylus inside the box. The slate offers great value at its current price of $152.99, so act fast and get one for less now!
Buy at Lenovo


That's right, fellow deal hunter! Though it's on the budget side, the Lenovo Tab M11 comes with a Tab Pen inside the box. With the stylus, you can take notes faster or even draw.

In addition, the device offers a solid viewing experience at an affordable price, featuring an 11-inch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Equipped with four speakers that support Dolby Atmos, it ensures you get the most out of your movies and TV shows.

Since our friend here was designed to deliver entertainment on a budget, it won't blow you away with its performance. However, it's a good deal for the price, with its MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and 4GB of RAM providing enough power to handle everyday tasks like web browsing and streaming videos with ease.

On the software side, the slate ships with Android 13 and can be upgraded to Android 15. While major OS updates stop there, it's reassuring to know that it'll continue to receive security patches until 2028. That means you won't need to think about getting a new one for quite some time.

Overall, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a great buy at its current price and is perfect for someone on a budget. We encourage you to get one now while the offer still lasts!
