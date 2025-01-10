The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 packs a punch at 26% off via the official store
If you seek an affordable tablet with an included stylus and 128GB of storage, check out the Lenovo Store's featured promo! Right now, it sells the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 in its larger storage variant for only $161.99! That saves you 26% on the tablet's original $219.99 price, which sounds like a pretty awesome discount.
We did our homework and couldn't find a similar discount at Amazon and Best Buy. However, we discovered a slightly better offer at Walmart, where you can buy the same 4/128GB variant for $159.99, saving you $60. Still, that sale doesn't specifically state whether you get the Lenovo Tab Pen with your Android tablet purchase.
Without a doubt, this puppy is much less impressive than mid-range tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Google Pixel Tablet. Nevertheless, it's a fantastic option for undemanding users and those on a short budget, offering plenty of value for money.
The model comes with an 11-inch WUXGA display with 90Hz refresh rates, offering mostly decent visuals. While it doesn't support superb brightness levels, the device should be perfectly good for indoor use. On top of that, it features a quad speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos to make your streaming experience more memorable.
What about its performance? Well, since it's no flagship tablet, you can't really expect wonders out of it. That said, the model packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 that should be good enough for light tasks. You should probably seek elsewhere if you want more horsepower, though.
Additionally, while it runs on Android 13 out the gate and is advertised to receive Android 15 as its final OS version, this budget buddy will receive security support until 2028. In other words, you won't have to think of a replacement soon.
So, if you think the Lenovo Tab M11 is good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's a great time to buy one. Pick Lenovo's featured sale and save 26% on the 4/128GB slate.
