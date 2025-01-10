The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 packs a punch at 26% off via the official store

The Lenovo Tab M11 is an ideal entertainment device for undemanding users. The model is currently available for 26% off its usual price and comes with an included Tab Pen. Get yours at the official store and save.



What about its performance? Well, since it's no flagship tablet, you can't really expect wonders out of it. That said, the model packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 that should be good enough for light tasks. You should probably seek elsewhere if you want more horsepower, though.

The model comes with an 11-inch WUXGA display with 90Hz refresh rates, offering mostly decent visuals. While it doesn't support superb brightness levels, the device should be perfectly good for indoor use. On top of that, it features a quad speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos to make your streaming experience more memorable.