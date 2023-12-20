Start the new year on a high note with the mid-range Lenovo Tab M10 Plus at an ultra-low price





Technically, this does encourage you to add to your potentially already astronomical holiday spending, which kind of goes against the spirit of the aforementioned resolution. But you're looking at coughing up an extremely small sum of a money on a very interesting Android tablet that you can't possibly need around the house and especially when traveling.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 12, 10.6-Inch IPS Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, Quad Speaker System, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,700mAh Battery, Dual-Tone Metal Design, Storm Grey Color $60 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





Released in 2022, this annoyingly named 10.6-inch mid-ranger normally starts at $189.99 with 32 gigs of internal storage space, but for a presumably limited time only, you can get a 64GB variant for a lot less than that after a substantial $60 markdown from its own undeniably reasonable $209.99 list price.





If this 29 percent Amazon discount happens to sound familiar, that might be because it's a repeat of the e-commerce giant's top Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion from last month, which is not something you see every day year.





Unfortunately, it's too late now to hope to receive your ultra-affordable third-gen Lenovo Tab M10 Plus before Christmas, but if you hurry and place your order in the next couple of days or so, nationwide delivery by the end of 2023 is virtually guaranteed.





Of course, what's not guaranteed is that the last-second holiday offer will remain available for a very long time, so if you're in the market for arguably one of the best budget tablets out there at its highest ever discount, it may be wise not to waste another moment and pull the trigger ASAP.





This thing is absolutely perfect for a teenager or relative who is not quite as tech-savvy to crave for one of the best iPads around, but obviously, you can use the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus yourself as well for entertainment and even the occasional (light) work task on the go.





You're definitely not looking at a screamer here, but the reasonably high-quality Full HD screen, octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 4GB RAM, quad speaker sound system, and "all-day" battery can certainly handle some Netflix binge-watching, e-book reading, answering emails, and even getting homework done (especially if you also buy the separately sold stylus and keyboard).

Have you put together your list of New Year's resolutions for 2024? Does one item at the very top of said list happen to be "stop spending so much money on tech products you can't always afford and rarely truly need?" If so, you are likely to fall head over heels with Amazon's latest Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) deal.