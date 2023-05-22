The surprisingly versatile and premium Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Gen 3 is an awesome bargain right now

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Lenovo sells a lot of Android tablets at hard-to-beat prices right now in the US, which makes it kind of difficult for bargain hunters to choose the perfect model for their specific needs and budget, but if you're only interested in spending as little money as possible on something... decent and unpretentious, you can't go wrong with the third-gen Smart Tab M8.

Not at a new all-time low price of 72 bucks after an instant discount from a $139.99 MSRP and an additional $8 markdown applied at checkout with the use of a special "SAVE10TABLETS" coupon code that currently slashes 10 percent off all tablets available through Lenovo's official US e-store.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Gen 3

8-Inch Android Tablet with Charging Station Included, Hands-Free Google Assistant Support, IPS Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, 5MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Iron Grey Color
$68 off (49%)
$71 99
$139 99
Buy at Lenovo

As the name suggests, this is a smarter-than-average 8-incher bundled with a charging station as standard that can, well, keep the low to mid-end slate charged while performing smart display tasks. That's right, the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Gen 3 is an excellent budget-friendly alternative to both Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire HD 8 tablet and the Echo Show 8.

When docked, this thing can work as a digital photo frame, as well as answer questions, play music, and even control other smart home devices without you ever having to lift a finger. When undocked, the 8-inch Android tablet promises to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is certainly not bad for its reduced price, while playing HD video content and offering "fun for the whole family."

That latter claim is basically an elegant way of saying that this is a device better suited for children than parents, with its octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor, 3 gigs of RAM, and 32GB internal storage space failing to satisfy most regular adult users.

For $71.99, though, the Smart Tab M8 (3rd Gen) definitely packs more than enough punch to warrant the attention of cash-strapped buyers out there, especially when you also consider the tablet's surprisingly premium all-aluminum construction in addition to the aforementioned unexpected versatility and solid battery life. Are you looking at the best budget tablet currently available at this particular price? Probably, which is why you may want to hurry and place your order before Lenovo inevitably runs out of inventory.

