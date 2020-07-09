Black Friday in July deal brings Lenovo Smart Display 10 down to $100





But if you know where to look, you can still find the occasional bargain... in the oddest of places, like Lenovo's official US e-store. The company's largest smart display, for instance, currently costs a measly $99.99, thus substantially undercutting Amazon and Google's direct competition.













The aptly named Lenovo Smart Display 10 would normally set you back a significantly heftier $249.99, which means you're looking at saving a whopping 150 bucks for a limited time by using the "BFTABDEAL1" eCoupon code.









Lenovo's 10-inch smart display can do basically the same stuff as the Nest Hub Max, mind you, helping out in the kitchen, controlling smart home devices, playing music and videos, as well as delivering the news, weather and traffic information without you having to lift a finger.





Google Assistant is obviously in charge of everything, and in addition to a sharp 10.1-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the Lenovo Smart Display 10 also has a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and a powerful 10W full-range speaker going for it.







