Black Friday in July deal brings Lenovo Smart Display 10 down to $100

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 09, 2020, 3:45 PM

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black Friday in July-type promotions are much harder to come by than usual this year, especially after Amazon predictably decided to postpone the next edition of its hugely popular Prime Day festival.

But if you know where to look, you can still find the occasional bargain... in the oddest of places, like Lenovo's official US e-store. The company's largest smart display, for instance, currently costs a measly $99.99, thus substantially undercutting Amazon and Google's direct competition.

The aptly named Lenovo Smart Display 10 would normally set you back a significantly heftier $249.99, which means you're looking at saving a whopping 150 bucks for a limited time by using the "BFTABDEAL1" eCoupon code. 

In case you're wondering, Amazon's second-gen 10.1-inch Echo Show is available at the time of this writing for $229.99, and the very similar Google Nest Hub Max goes for a very similar list price.

Lenovo's 10-inch smart display can do basically the same stuff as the Nest Hub Max, mind you, helping out in the kitchen, controlling smart home devices, playing music and videos, as well as delivering the news, weather and traffic information without you having to lift a finger. 

Google Assistant is obviously in charge of everything, and in addition to a sharp 10.1-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the Lenovo Smart Display 10 also has a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and a powerful 10W full-range speaker going for it.

Ironically, this killer Black Friday in July deal brings the 10-inch model on par with Lenovo's 7 and 8-inch Smart Displays, both of which are also currently priced at $99.99. Last but certainly not least, the company's diminutive Smart Clock can be purchased for $49.99 instead of its $79.99 MSRP, with a two-pack fetching an even more palatable $84.99.

