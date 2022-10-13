Leaked images show off Microsoft's shrewd plan to make the Surface Duo an extension of your PC

Just a few days ago, we told you that Microsoft is supposedly close to disseminating Android 12L to the Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2 . Let's take a step back and explain a few things. The Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 are dual-screened phones that create a tablet-sized display when opened. Unlike foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a hinge is in the middle separating the two individual displays.





Android 12L is a special version of Android developed for large-screened and foldable devices. Considering that both versions of the Surface Duo deliver a larger than 8-inch screen when fully opened, Android 12L is well suited for these phones. The update includes the addition of Microsoft's "Fluent" design language and a re-designed Settings app that uses icons borrowed from Windows 11.





Check out some of the leaked photos in this story that show what this version of Android 12L is going to look like on the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. It also should be noted that the update will include the Android 12 feature that matches the accent colors of the operating system with the dominating color of the wallpaper selected by the phone's owner.







Microsoft has been working on making Android 12L compatible with the Surface Pro ever since March and the update is expected to be disseminated before the end of the year. As we told you in the last article , Microsoft actually has a smart game plan here. By adding some Windows 11 design cues to Android 12L, Microsoft is trying to make the Surface Duo a mobile extension of your PC.





This is an ingenious marketing ploy by Microsoft because it might help generate more sales of the Surface Duo by those who are very comfortable with their desktop PC while also being familiar with Android. While Microsoft recently unveiled its new Surface devices including the Surface Pro 9, we didn't get a new Surface Duo 3 which probably won't (ahem) surface until next year.





There has been some speculation that the next Surface Duo could have a completely new look and might be a real foldable handset with a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That might be upsetting to those who prefer the current Surface Duo design. A patent application filed by Microsoft shows a phone that folds inwards like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and outwards like the Huawei Mate X and next year's Huawei Mate X3.



