Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Where is the Microsoft Surface Duo 3?

Microsoft
3
Where the Microsoft Surface Duo 3?
Microsoft’s hardware event saw the announcement of a number of interesting devices. From the new Surface Laptop 5, through the upgraded Surface Pro 9 lineup, to a more powerful than ever (and wildly expensive) Surface Studio 2 Plus - there was a little something for everyone.

Well, excluding smartphone geeks that is. The Surface Duo line, Microsoft’s novel dual-screen smartphone, was one of the few devices in the company’s Surface portfolio to not receive a refresh. This means that fans of Microsoft’s smartphones will likely be stuck with an older device for quite some time.

Nevertheless, this is not the end of the Surface Duo. Luckily, some time ago, we received confirmation that Microsoft has not discontinued the Duo lineup. The company believes in the form factor’s potential and is still committed to delivering a Surface Duo 3 (which could even potentially adopt a foldable screen).

One of the major pitfalls of the Surface Duo is the lack of proper software optimisation. The only update on the Surface Duo at Microsoft’s event was the fact that the company is working on a redesigned version of Android 12L, specifically for the device.

This information was originally borough forward by Windows Central in a dedicated article. According to the source, Microsoft has added its own design language to Google’s software for a truly unique version of Android which is set to debut later this year.

This gives many hope for the future of Microsoft’s smartphone. The Surface Duo has been, admittedly, a very problematic device. But that is to be expected given that it is a one-of-a-kind machine, which virtually has no parallel.

Microsoft is indeed venturing into uncharted territory with the Duo, for better or worse. Nevertheless, it would be a shame to see the latter lost in a sea of cookie-cutter smartphone designs. Let us hope that the Duo is here to stay.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?

Popular stories

Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless