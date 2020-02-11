Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20 line is being introduced later today, and one of the features that everyone can't wait to see is the 100x digital zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Thanks to a video leaked by B2k6, you can now check out what is being called "Space Zoom" by the manufacturer. The phone can deliver 100x digital zoom by using a periscope to produce up to 10x optical zoom. In combination with the phone's 108MP digital sensor, 100x digital zoom can be employed.
The Galaxy S20 Ultra has many an Android fan drooling. The aforementioned 6.9-inch display carries a 1440 x 3200 resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate (although not at maximum resolution). The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform except in Europe. On the continent, it will be equipped with Sammy's own Exynos 990 chipset. There are two configurations of the phone, one with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage, and another with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. On the back, there will be that previously mentioned 108MP camera (which uses 9:1 pixel binning to produce sharp 12MP photos with less noise), the 48MP Space Zoom telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a Time of Flight depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery and the phone will have Android 10 and the One UI 2.1 interface pre-installed.
Also accompanying this story is one of the official videos for the Galaxy S20 family which includes the Galaxy S20 5G and the Galaxy S20+ 5G. The Galaxy Unpacked event begins at 2 pm ET (11 am PT, 7 pm GMT, 8 PM Central European Time) and can be live-streamed from Samsung.com.
