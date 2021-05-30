$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Sony Wearables

Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 30, 2021, 12:16 AM
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Last week we showed you leaked press images of the Sony WF-10000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds that were disseminated by Evan Blass. Today, an official new product video created by Sony for the TWS wearables leaked on Reddit and pretty much seconded many of the features and specs that we've already heard about. The device features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and as confirmed by the video, it carries IP-X4 water resistance which means that the buds are protected from splashes coming from any direction.

The WF-10000XM4 supports Qi wireless charging and with ANC turned on you should get up to eight hours of battery life, 12 hours with ANC disabled. The included charging case, when fully charged, will deliver 36 hours of play and in a pinch, a quick 5 minute charge will give you 60 minutes of power. Sony's Speak-to-Chat mode is mentioned in the video and this feature will mute any audio you're listening to once it detects that you're talking to someone.

The video says that with DSEE Extreme, compressed audio files sound better and with ambient sound mode you can hear your music along with sounds near you. It is similar to Transparency Mode on the AirPods Pro which allows you to hear ambient sounds such as cars whizzing by and other sounds of traffic while you're listening to music. This mode could save your life because without it, you might be walking through a crosswalk in Manhattan listening to Aerosmith at full blast unable to hear the sound of an engine revving up right in front of you.

The earbuds are powered by Sony's new V1 processor. Google Assistant is integrated with the earbuds and according to WinFuture, the price will be €279.90 in Europe; that works out to $341.30 USD. A possible release date has yet to be hinted at.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ seemingly turns up on Geekbench
by Anam Hamid,  1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ seemingly turns up on Geekbench
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
by Anam Hamid,  8
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
by Alan Friedman,  1
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon's hot new round of Anker charging accessories deals goes all the way up to a $50 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Amazon's hot new round of Anker charging accessories deals goes all the way up to a $50 discount
Apple failed again to create a social community for Apple Music
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple failed again to create a social community for Apple Music
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
Popular stories
All you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may have just been leaked
Popular stories
Redesigned AirPods 3 around the corner; AirPods Pro successor to arrive in 2022
Popular stories
Foldable phone under $1000: Best Buy and Surface Duo!

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to weigh the same as the original Z Flip
Popular stories
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless