Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks

Last week we showed you leaked press images of the Sony WF-10000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds
that were disseminated by Evan Blass. Today, an official new product video created by Sony for the TWS wearables leaked on Reddit
and pretty much seconded many of the features and specs that we've already heard about. The device features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and as confirmed by the video, it carries IP-X4 water resistance which means that the buds are protected from splashes coming from any direction.
The WF-10000XM4 supports Qi wireless charging
and with ANC turned on you should get up to eight hours of battery life, 12 hours with ANC disabled. The included charging case, when fully charged, will deliver 36 hours of play and in a pinch, a quick 5 minute charge will give you 60 minutes of power. Sony's Speak-to-Chat mode is mentioned in the video and this feature will mute any audio you're listening to once it detects that you're talking to someone.
The video says that with DSEE Extreme, compressed audio files sound better and with ambient sound mode you can hear your music along with sounds near you. It is similar to Transparency Mode on the AirPods
Pro which allows you to hear ambient sounds such as cars whizzing by and other sounds of traffic while you're listening to music. This mode could save your life because without it, you might be walking through a crosswalk in Manhattan listening to Aerosmith at full blast unable to hear the sound of an engine revving up right in front of you.
The upcoming Sony WF-10000XM4 wireless ear buds
The earbuds
are powered by Sony's new V1 processor. Google Assistant
is integrated with the earbuds and according to WinFuture
, the price will be €279.90 in Europe; that works out to $341.30 USD. A possible release date has yet to be hinted at.