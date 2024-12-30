Leaked files reveal this life-saving feature might be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series
It appears that Samsung is set to finally introduce a car crash detection feature on its upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones, according to leaked files and a deep dive of the code. This safety feature, which has been available on Pixel smartphones for some time, is designed to automatically detect if you've been in a car accident and alert emergency services.
Now, it seems like the Galaxy S25 series might be the turning point. Leaked files from the Galaxy S25 Ultra clearly indicate the presence of a "Car Crash Detect Wakeup sensor." This sensor is a bit special – it's a "composite sensor," meaning it combines data from several other sensors on the phone to get a more accurate picture of what's happening.
Despite the presence of this sensor, the actual car crash detection feature is not yet live on any of the Galaxy S25 devices. There's no mention of it in the settings, no user reports, and no evidence of a silent rollout. It's likely that Samsung is still fine-tuning the feature before releasing it to the public.
Personally, I'm excited about the potential of this feature. While I hope I never have to use it, it's reassuring to know that my phone could potentially help me in an emergency. I've always wondered why Samsung has taken so long to implement it, considering their competition has it, but I'm also curious to see how Samsung's implementation of car crash detection will compare to other solutions on the market.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time Samsung has considered adding car crash detection to its phones. There's evidence suggesting that the company has been working on this for a while now. Even some older models, like those running One UI 5.1.1, have a hidden system app with code related to a car crash sensor. However, for some reason, the feature never saw the light of day.
Code present in leaked Galaxy S25 files alluding to the presence of a Car Crash detection sensor. | Image credit — Android Authority
This news could be a big deal for Samsung users. Car crash detection can be a lifesaver, especially if you're unable to call for help yourself after an accident. It'll be interesting to see how Samsung implements this feature and how it compares to similar features on other smartphones.
