Leaked files reveal this life-saving feature might be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Despite the presence of this sensor, the actual car crash detection feature is not yet live on any of thedevices. There's no mention of it in the settings, no user reports, and no evidence of a silent rollout. It's likely that Samsung is still fine-tuning the feature before releasing it to the public.This news could be a big deal for Samsung users. Car crash detection can be a lifesaver, especially if you're unable to call for help yourself after an accident. It'll be interesting to see how Samsung implements this feature and how it compares to similar features on other smartphones.Personally, I'm excited about the potential of this feature. While I hope I never have to use it, it's reassuring to know that my phone could potentially help me in an emergency. I've always wondered why Samsung has taken so long to implement it, considering their competition has it, but I'm also curious to see how Samsung's implementation of car crash detection will compare to other solutions on the market.