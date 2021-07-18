Leaked promo confirms when Samsung will unveil two new foldables and a pair of new watches

Leaked promo confirms when Samsung will unveil two new foldables and a pair of new watches1
A week ago, we passed along images of the devices we expect Samsung to introduce at its next Unpacked event, the second for 2021. Those products include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The huge leak had been posted on Twitter by tipster Evan Bass.
The leaked Unpacked promotion starts by saying "The future will unfold in a new way. Very soon." Obviously Samsung is trying to hint strongly that the August 11th announcement will include some foldables. If you stare at the geometric shapes included in the leak, you can make out the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on the left and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on the right (that one is harder to visualize, admittedly).
The rumored specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 include a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED external screen. With the device opened, a tablet-sized 7.5-inch Super AMOLED display becomes available and the internal screen has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is under the hood paired with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and the S Pen is an optional accessory.
Three cameras are on the back (12MP Autofocus, Telephoto, and Ultra-wide), there is a 16MP under-screen camera, and a 10MP camera to use when the phone is closed. Keeping the lights on is a 4380mAh battery.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will supposedly flip open to reveal a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2636 resolution. With a 22:9 aspect ratio, the display is tall and thin. We should see a dual camera setup on the back and a larger front cover display. This was the biggest criticism of last year's Galaxy Z Flip models as the cover display was too small to comfortably read notifications, messages and more.