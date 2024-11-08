Cops are concerned after iPhone units are mysteriously rebooting so they can't be unlocked

iOS 18 . One of the iPhone units was in Airplane Mode and another one was unable to receive electrical signals since it was placed inside a Faraday cage. This is a strange story. Multiple iPhone units, sent to a forensic lab on October 3rd, 2024, rebooted themselves leaving law enforcement officials concerned about a new security feature that Apple might have included with iOS 18 . These stored devices, which have been collected as evidence in certain cases, had been disconnected for some time from a cellular network and were all running. One of the iPhone units was in Airplane Mode and another one was unable to receive electrical signals since it was placed inside a Faraday cage.





Because the reboots make it harder to unlock these iPhones, law enforcement officials, according to a document obtained by 404 Media , say that the rebooting could be part of a new security feature. The theory is once an iPhone is disconnected from a cellular network for a period of time, they will now automatically reboot. Once an iPhone is rebooted, it is considered to be more secure against the machines used by law enforcement that use brute force and other techniques to figure out the passcode to unlock the phone. Once unlocked, law enforcement officials can comb through the data inside the device.









The document was obtained by 404 Media from a mobile forensics source. The document was corroborated by a second mobile forensics source who had already seen the same document and sent 404 Media a small portion of it for verification purposes.





According to this document, a digital forensics lab had a number of iPhone units in After First Unlock (AFU) state. This means that since the last tine the phone was powered on, the device had been unlocked (presumably by the owner of the device) using a passcode at least once. It is easier for law enforcement to use password cracking tools like the Cellebrite machines to unlock an iPhone if it is in the AFU state.



Recommended Stories

After the reboot, these iPhone units went into a Before First Unlock (BFU) state and current technology prevents iPhones in this state from being cracked open wtih a Cellebrite or similar type of machine.





The document also has one hypothesis that states the iPhone models with iOS 18 installed communicated with other iPhone models held by the same forensic lab in a vault. That communication was a signal to other iPhone units not updated to iOS 18 in the AFU state telling them to reboot after being cut off a cellular network for a predetermined time period. This signal could come from iPhone devices running iOS 18 and later that are being used as evidence in police cases, but also with the personal iPhone models owned by forensic examiners that run iOS 18 and later.











If true, this would be a brilliant move by Apple to enhance the security of iPhones being held by law enforcement. By having the units running iOS 18 and later held by law enforcement signal other iPhone models to reboot, even the personal iPhones owned by forensic examiners could be used to block police, the FBI, and other alphabet soup agencies unlock a person's iPhone with the intent of running through the owner's personal data looking for evidence.











The law enforcement document ended with a recommendation. Labs trying to extract data from iPhone units in the AFU state that have not yet been updated to iOS 18 should be isolated and not exposed to iPhone devices that have been updated to iOS 18 or later to prevent them from receiving the signal to reboot.





