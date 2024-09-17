Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The new Lava Blaze 3 5G brings very few upgrades over the previous model

Lava Blaze 3 5G
Lava Blaze 3 5G | Image credit: Lava Mobiles
Lava is back with yet another affordable smartphone, the Blaze 3 5G. As the name suggests, this is a 5G phone, but unlike Blaze X that was introduced a few months ago, this is a lot cheaper.

The new Lava Blaze 3 5G is available for purchase in India for the introductory price of Rs 10,000 ($120 / €105). Although the new Blaze X and Blaze 3 5G share the same chipset, MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300, the former has slightly better specs, hence the higher price.

That said, Blaze 3 5G has more things in common with the Blaze 2 5G, a phone that Lava launched in India more than a year ago. In fact, Blaze 3 5G and Blaze 2 5G have exactly the same specs with one exception, the chipset.

Lava Blaze 3 5G | Image credit: Lava Mobiles

As mentioned earlier, Lava Blaze 3 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, whereas the previous model comes with a Dimensity 6020 processor instead.

Besides that, the Lava Blaze 3 5G and Blaze 2 5G are basically the same phone. They have the same display, battery, camera configuration, memory size, and connectivity features.

There might be some differences under the hood, but they aren’t mentioned by Lava, so they probably don’t exist or are simply too minor to highlight. Speaking of differences, the new Lava Blaze 3 5G’s main camera features a secondary ring light (Vibe Light), while the previous model only comes with one ring light.

Lava Blaze 3 5G | Image credit: Lava Mobiles

Also, the Lava Blaze 2 5G comes in two versions – 4/64GB and 6/128GB, while the new model has just one version: 6/128GB (at least for the moment), so there's an even cheaper alternative to the Blaze 3 5G available if you can't afford the 6/128GB model.

Lava Blaze 3 5G

  • Display: 6.56-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP
  • Front camera: 8 MP
  • Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable via microSD)
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W wired charging support
  • Others: Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G support, dual SIM, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C 2.0

It’s also important to mention that Lava Blaze 3 5G runs on Android 14 right out of the box. In comparison, Lava Blaze 2 5G ships with Android 13.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

