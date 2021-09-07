Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more

Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more0
Twitter tipster Pine (@PineLeaks) has disseminated some last-minute leaks involving the Apple iPhone 13 series which will be officially unveiled a week from today at 10 am PDST which is 1 pm on the East Coast. At one point during the spring, there was a rumor about the iPhone 13 line offering Astrophotography which will allow users to snap clear photos of the night sky including stars and the moon.
Pine also notes that besides the Astrophotography feature, Night Mode is getting a new algorithm that will analyze structures, and resharpens and adjusts shadows. The impact of colors in Night Mode has also been improved. A bright orange light behind the camera will no longer affect the skin tone of the subject of a photo.
Moving along to the AirPods 3, Pine says that the charging case will have a battery that is roughly 20% larger than the one powering the AirPods 2 charging case. Wireless charging is a standard feature on the new wireless Bluetooth earbuds. While the sound is basically the same compared to the second-gen model, there is improved sound with bass and on the low-ends. The battery on the AirPods 3 will be the same size as those powering the AirPods Pro.