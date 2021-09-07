Notification Center

Accessories iOS Apple Wearables 5G

Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more
Twitter tipster Pine (@PineLeaks) has disseminated some last-minute leaks involving the Apple iPhone 13 series which will be officially unveiled a week from today at 10 am PDST which is 1 pm on the East Coast. At one point during the spring, there was a rumor about the iPhone 13 line offering Astrophotography which will allow users to snap clear photos of the night sky including stars and the moon.

According to Pine, with the new iPhone 13 line, Night Mode will recognize when there are stars in the scene and will make adjustments accordingly. That sounds like Astrophotography to be sure. Other changes to the camera include a new Portrait "Cinematic" Mode that will use an Electronic Imaging Stabilization (EIS) that is known as "Warp." With "Cinematic" video, subjects will appear to be close to the center of the frame without looking unnatural and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) becomes less aggressive and smoother.

Pine also notes that besides the Astrophotography feature, Night Mode is getting a new algorithm that will analyze structures, and resharpens and adjusts shadows. The impact of colors in Night Mode has also been improved. A bright orange light behind the camera will no longer affect the skin tone of the subject of a photo.

Moving along to the AirPods 3, Pine says that the charging case will have a battery that is roughly 20% larger than the one powering the AirPods 2 charging case. Wireless charging is a standard feature on the new wireless Bluetooth earbuds. While the sound is basically the same compared to the second-gen model, there is improved sound with bass and on the low-ends. The battery on the AirPods 3 will be the same size as those powering the AirPods Pro.

Despite a delay in releasing the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple is still expected to unveil the timepiece alongside the iPhone 13 line and the AirPods 3 a week from today. The tipster says that for the first time since the original Apple Watch was released, the world's most popular watch will be getting a significant hike in battery capacity.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

