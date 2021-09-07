Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more





According to Pine, with the new iPhone 13 line, Night Mode will recognize when there are stars in the scene and will make adjustments accordingly. That sounds like Astrophotography to be sure. Other changes to the camera include a new Portrait "Cinematic" Mode that will use an Electronic Imaging Stabilization (EIS) that is known as "Warp." With "Cinematic" video, subjects will appear to be close to the center of the frame without looking unnatural and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) becomes less aggressive and smoother.





Pine also notes that besides the Astrophotography feature, Night Mode is getting a new algorithm that will analyze structures, and resharpens and adjusts shadows. The impact of colors in Night Mode has also been improved. A bright orange light behind the camera will no longer affect the skin tone of the subject of a photo.









Moving along to the AirPods 3, Pine says that the charging case will have a battery that is roughly 20% larger than the one powering the AirPods 2 charging case. Wireless charging is a standard feature on the new wireless Bluetooth earbuds . While the sound is basically the same compared to the second-gen model, there is improved sound with bass and on the low-ends. The battery on the AirPods 3 will be the same size as those powering the AirPods Pro.





Despite a delay in releasing the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple is still expected to unveil the timepiece alongside the iPhone 13 line and the AirPods 3 a week from today. The tipster says that for the first time since the original Apple Watch was released, the world's most popular watch will be getting a significant hike in battery capacity.