Latest rumor says the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge will have a better display than first thought
A new Weibo post from leaker Ice Universe gives us some new information about the ultra-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. According to the post, the leaker has learned that the phone will sport a 2K resolution display which is typically considered to be the 1440 x 3120 resolution screen found on the Galaxy S25+. That's the model that reportedly uses a screen similar to the one being deployed on the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Given the thinner profile of the Galaxy S25 Edge, there had been concerns that in order to promote all-day battery life, Samsung would use an FHD+ (1080+) resolution display on the device. At that resolution, less battery power is consumed compared to the energy needed to power a display running at 1440p. The leak from Ice Universe could remove that worry. Considering that Samsung's goal is to build an extremely thin smartphone, the capacity of the battery used to power the device could be negatively affected by the form factor. But if Samsung is so confident that it can offer all-day battery life for the Galaxy S25 Edge even with a 1440p resolution display, that can be considered a very positive sign.
We should point out that many smartphone owners have said that they can't tell the difference between QHD (1440p) and FHD (1080p) resolution so for these users, it doesn't matter which resolution Samsung uses for the Galaxy S25 Edge's display.
The post from Ice Universe also mentions that the Galaxy S25 Edge will carry a titanium alloy mid-frame similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. A previous leak indicated that the Galaxy S25 Edgewill include color options such as Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.
The Galaxy S25 Edge will have some other high-end specs including the same Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor that powers the rest of the Galaxy S25 line. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display includes a 120Hz refresh rate and the phone comes with 12GB of RAM. Besides the thin build, which is certainly a major selling point for the phone, having the Galaxy S25 Edge equipped with the same 200MP main camera used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra could also sway some buyers to make purchase the much thinner model.
Ice Universe reveals the latest on the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit-Weibo via Android Authority
To keep the thin design of the device, it appears that Samsung has decided not to equip the Galaxy S25 Edge with a dedicated telephoto camera. Instead, Samsung will rely on computational photography to make up for the lack of a telephoto or periscope lens. The latter can add some bulk to a smartphone thus leaving the use of computational photography as the best solution for Samsung in its quest to build a super-thin handset. The Galaxy S25 Edge will have an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water.
