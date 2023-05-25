Android 14 Beta 2.1 released to kill bugs; what those on the QPR3 Beta must do

Google has released Android 14 Beta 2.1 to kill off some of the bugs that have been impacting users. Sometime next month we expect Android 14 Beta 3 to be released and at that time the software is expected to be at platform stability. This doesn't mean that it is 100% safe to install the beta and it will still be unstable. However, it does mean that developer APIs and app-facing behaviors are final and those who don't mind taking some risks will get an early shot at using Android 14. The final stable version of Android 14 should be available in August.





The Android 14 Beta 2.1 update can be downloaded by going to Settings > System > System update . Follow the directions. Now if your Pixel is subscribed to the QPR3 Beta program, the following is important. If you check for a software update it will say that one is ready but you must closely examine what the update says. It is Android 14 Beta 2.1. If you have no intention of joining the Android 14 Beta at the moment, do not tap the button to install it or else you will find yourself in the minefield that is the Android 14 Beta program.

If you are running the QPR3 Beta program, ignoring the Android 14 Beta 2.1 update will allow you to receive the next QPR3 Beta update. On June 5th, we could see the last and final version of Android 13 QPR3 released (aka the Quarterly June Pixel update), and subscribers to that beta will be able to exit without any penalty once they've installed the stable version of the update on their phones.









Android 14 Beta 2.1 fixes the following issues:



