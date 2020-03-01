Wireless service

NYC to remove its last payphones; only four phone booths remain

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 01, 2020, 3:42 PM
NYC to remove its last payphones; only four phone booths remain
In the days before cellphones became a thing, if you had to make a phone call on the go you had to get some change and head over to a payphone. No U.S. city is more connected to payphones than the city of New York. Since 2007 (the year that Apple unveiled the iPhone), the number of payphones in the U.S. declined by 48%. And as smartphone use rose sharply, payphones and phone booths both were taken down. In 2016, New York City started replacing some of them with free Wi-Fi kiosks that now have over 5 million users.

As of 2018, there were 1,700 of these kiosks in the city using fiber optics to deliver Wi-Fi at a rate 100 times faster than the Wi-Fi generally available to the public. Each kiosk can connect hundreds of mobile device users with Wi-Fi as long as they are standing within 150-feet of the structure. The "booth" also includes a tablet that is free to use and the public can also make free phone calls. The companies involved in the project share advertising revenue. Outside of the fact that the browser had to be disabled on each kiosk's tablet (it was being used by some homeless New Yorkers to visit porn sites), the free Wi-Fi booths have been a useful addition to the New York City landscape.

Now, the city has decided to get rid of all of its remaining payphones. According to ABC News and its WABC affiliate in the Big Apple, 30 payphones will be removed from Hell’s Kitchen by the end of this month. As the year continues, the last 3,000 units will be dug up and removed from all five boroughs. On Friday, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson explained why the city wants to remove the obsolete equipment. He said, "My office has received numerous community complaints from local residents about these antiquated payphones, which present public safety and quality of life issues. Additionally, they take up sorely needed sidewalk space that could better serve people with disabilities, families with strollers and ease sidewalk congestion."


Distinct from the payphone, there are now only four phone booths left in New York City, all found on the Upper West Side of Manhattan at West End Avenue on 66th Street, 90th Street, 100th Street and 101st Street. These booths have sliding doors that close for privacy and also block traffic and outside noises from interfering with a call. Some booths also have a copy of the Yellow Pages and the White Pages for those who need to look up a number or address. If you've never seen a phone booth before, just remember it as the place where Clark Kent turned into Superman.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless