Klarna launches 5G unlimited plan on AT&T network: price, perks and principal points
Well, well, well: another $40/mo. unlimited 5G plan.
It's not just President Trump that launches his own mobile phone service: Klarna, the popular Buy Now, Pay Later platform, expands into cellular territory as well.
Klarna's mobile phone service is all about simplicity and that's why it's just a single offering: a 5G unlimited plan that covers the US (but will expand "soon" to the UK, Germany, and other countries).
The company has conducted some research and according to it, many Americans find changing phone plans too complicated, with half saying the process feels overly difficult. Klarna, which has more than 25 million active users in the US, is now entering the mobile space with a goal to simplify and improve the experience, as they put it.
Premium and international plans will roll out later this year, as well as services in the UK and Germany, and other markets.
Its new phone service would feature transparent pricing, flexible terms, and an easy onboarding process. Customers can switch to Klarna's unlimited plan in just a few taps through the Klarna app, keeping their current number or choosing a new one – no calls, paperwork, or store visits needed. Personally, even though I'm not a Klarna user myself, I find this super neat. Why? Well, I don't want to name any names here, but the fewer interactions I have with telco representatives, the easier my day goes. Sure, there are many who are super helpful among them, but I don't feel like testing my luck these days.
Again, the new offering is built on Gigs' mobile services platform, which powers Klarna's simple, all-inclusive plan: unlimited 5G data, talk, and text for $40 per month, using AT&T's network.
Gigs co-founder and CEO Hermann Frank called Klarna's entry into mobile a step toward a new kind of connectivity experience – one that merges telecom with digital financial services. He described the unlimited plan as a significant upgrade for US consumers and emphasized Gigs' role in enabling that experience behind the scenes.
The Klarna phone plan operates on AT&T's network and will be launched officially in the coming weeks. Right now, there's a waiting list for US users to join.
Klarna has saved consumers time and money, and reduced financial worry for over 20 years. With mobile plans we're taking that one step further, as we continue to build our neobank offering. Consumers already know and love Klarna's super smooth services and now, with one tap in the Klarna app, they'll be up and running with their new phone plan – no hassle, no hidden fees, just great value.
– Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder of Klarna, press release statement, June 2025
What the new phone plan includes:
- Unlimited 5G data that "stays at 5G speeds"
- Nationwide coverage on AT&T
- Hassle-free setup "in minutes" – no need for time-consuming contracts, calls or store visits
- No fees for activation or cancellation
- Users can keep their number (or get a new one with instant eSim activation)
- Fully managed in the Klarna app
Back to Klarna, though: the service offers – and these are Klarna's claims – nationwide coverage, straightforward pricing, no data slowdowns, and instant activation. Klarna's approach aims to meet modern consumer expectations by removing the usual friction found in traditional mobile carrier plans.
