KingKong Power 3 with a 10,200mAh battery and a 123db speaker goes global

The rugged phone KingKong Power 3 in a collage on top of a mountain at night.
If you're sure that you've had it with today's "regular" phones and their mediocre looks, why not go for something extraordinary? Why not get a phone that's called "KingKong Power 3"? I can assure you that it looks exactly like you'd imagine it to.

In less than two weeks – on October 21, to be precise – the KingKong Power 3 by Cubot will be launched globally. That's a rugged phone alright, and rugged features it offers: a huge battery, dust-proof design, lots of RAM, and a lack of a fancy chipset to drive the cost up.

In essence, the KingKong Power 3 can be described with these key specs:

  • 123dB multimedia speaker
  • 10200mAh battery
  • Up to 24 GB RAM + 256 GB storage
  • 6.72-inch FHD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate

What I find the most interesting is, of course, that 123dB speaker on its back – I wonder if that is enough to replace a small dedicated Bluetooth speaker. If that's the case, great: one less thing to drag along in a hike is always welcomed news.

I just hope that people won't be using this 123dB speaker to take calls on it in an urban area.

But, as any true adventurer knows, it’s not just about volume. The KingKong Power 3 comes armed with a colossal 10,200mAh battery, ready to last for days without a whimper. Thanks to 33W fast charging, it won't let you down when you need power quickly. It even doubles as a power bank, so when your fellow explorers are stranded with dead gadgets, you'll be the hero of the trail.

Now, the KingKong Power 3 is presented to come with a 100MP camera that captures the great outdoors in crisp detail. Not to be a Negative Nancy here, but let's say that you can't expect outstanding photo quality from a rugged phone. And that's that.

The phone also has a triple-microphone system to ensure clear calls, even when the wind howls like a hungry wolf on a moon-lit February night. Plus, the translation feature helps you navigate foreign lands without awkward misunderstandings.

The phone runs on Android 14, but I don't think that you'd expect it with Android 15 out of the box, right?

And, of course, it’s built tough. After all, it's a rugged phone! Meeting IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards, it’s resistant to water, dust, and impacts – almost everything nature can hurl at it. The KingKong Power 3 even has a breathing lamp that syncs with your music, adding a dash of flair to your outdoor shindigs. I don't care a bit about that, though. I just want my rugged phone to last, and last, and last. Having it flickering like a Christmas tree won't help, I imagine.

So, whether you're out conquering mountains or just trying to make it through a weekend in the countryside, the KingKong Power 3 is your trusty sidekick.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

