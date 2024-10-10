KingKong Power 3 with a 10,200mAh battery and a 123db speaker goes global
If you're sure that you've had it with today's "regular" phones and their mediocre looks, why not go for something extraordinary? Why not get a phone that's called "KingKong Power 3"? I can assure you that it looks exactly like you'd imagine it to.
In less than two weeks – on October 21, to be precise – the KingKong Power 3 by Cubot will be launched globally. That's a rugged phone alright, and rugged features it offers: a huge battery, dust-proof design, lots of RAM, and a lack of a fancy chipset to drive the cost up.
What I find the most interesting is, of course, that 123dB speaker on its back – I wonder if that is enough to replace a small dedicated Bluetooth speaker. If that's the case, great: one less thing to drag along in a hike is always welcomed news.
But, as any true adventurer knows, it’s not just about volume. The KingKong Power 3 comes armed with a colossal 10,200mAh battery, ready to last for days without a whimper. Thanks to 33W fast charging, it won't let you down when you need power quickly. It even doubles as a power bank, so when your fellow explorers are stranded with dead gadgets, you'll be the hero of the trail.
Now, the KingKong Power 3 is presented to come with a 100MP camera that captures the great outdoors in crisp detail. Not to be a Negative Nancy here, but let's say that you can't expect outstanding photo quality from a rugged phone. And that's that.
The phone also has a triple-microphone system to ensure clear calls, even when the wind howls like a hungry wolf on a moon-lit February night. Plus, the translation feature helps you navigate foreign lands without awkward misunderstandings.
The phone runs on Android 14, but I don't think that you'd expect it with Android 15 out of the box, right?
So, whether you're out conquering mountains or just trying to make it through a weekend in the countryside, the KingKong Power 3 is your trusty sidekick.
In essence, the KingKong Power 3 can be described with these key specs:
- 123dB multimedia speaker
- 10200mAh battery
- Up to 24 GB RAM + 256 GB storage
- 6.72-inch FHD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate
I just hope that people won't be using this 123dB speaker to take calls on it in an urban area.
And, of course, it’s built tough. After all, it's a rugged phone! Meeting IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards, it’s resistant to water, dust, and impacts – almost everything nature can hurl at it. The KingKong Power 3 even has a breathing lamp that syncs with your music, adding a dash of flair to your outdoor shindigs. I don't care a bit about that, though. I just want my rugged phone to last, and last, and last. Having it flickering like a Christmas tree won't help, I imagine.
