For the most bang for your buck, get yourself a pair of JLab earbuds at Best Buy
There’s no doubt that brands like Bose, Sony, and Samsung have some of the best wireless earbuds in the market. However, people on tight budgets probably won’t be ready to pay an arm and a leg for premium wireless earbuds, however good they may be.
On the bright side, many less popular brands out there successfully create the perfect amalgamation of quality and price to meet the needs of casual listeners on a budget. In other words, finding great-sounding, comfortable budgets at affordable prices isn’t that hard. Take JLab’s products for example. Even when they’re not on sale, most of JLab’s earbuds are incredibly easy on the pocket. Check out for yourself.
The Jbuds Mini are another impressive yet budget-friendly option, costing just $39.99 with no discounts. These are best known for their small size, as you might have guessed from their name. While small, they’re durable and boast an IP55 rating, plus three different EQ modes.
Those seeking noise-canceling earbuds should opt for the Jbuds Air ANC. Apart from ANC, they feature a handy Be Aware mode that lets outside noises in whenever you enable it. To top it off, they offer up to 40 hours of battery life. That’s decidedly appreciated, given these buds sell for less than $70 on Best Buy right now.
Those seeking the perfect pair of affordable earbuds for the gym should be pretty happy with what the Jbuds Go Air Sport have to offer. These have an IP55 rating, up to 32 hours of playtime, and a wireless charging case. Incredibly comfortable, they also come with six sets of tip options. That’s a lot of value for less than $30, don’t you think?
Let’s break down why each of these JLab earbud models is a good choice for the average consumer, starting with the JLab GO Air. These have a five-hour battery life, a charging case, and one-button commands. They’re comfortable enough for daily use and even feature selectable EQ. Best of all, they cost just $29.99 at Best Buy.
If you’re willing to shell out the extra money, you can pick between the JLab Jbuds Air Pro or Air ANC. The former makes a very multifaceted pair of earbuds that sets you back at just $59.99. They have a slightly bass-heavy sound profile, which makes them ideal for those who love their tunes spiced up by an extra touch of thumping bass.
Overall, JLab has plenty of affordable earbuds that are incredible for their price range. Indeed, the sound most of the company’s earbuds produce may not exactly be an audiophile’s cup of tea, but they’re decidedly suitable for casual listeners. If you want to try new earbud brands and don’t want to spend too much money, don’t hesitate to try JLab’s products for yourself.
