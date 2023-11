For the most bang for your buck, get yourself a pair of JLab earbuds at Best Buy

JLab GO Air: get now on Best Buy With up to 20 hours of playtime, a charging case, comfortable fit, dual connect, and three different EQ modes, the JLab GO Air make an incredible pair of everyday wireless earbuds. Get them now on Best Buy. $29 99 Buy at BestBuy JBuds Mini: purchase on Best Buy Costing just $39.99, the Jbuds Mini are quite incredible for their price range. They're incredibly small, yet comfortable and durable, boasting an IP55 rating. They also have touch controls and offer up to 20 hours of battery life. $39 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBuds Air Pro pack a punch at just $59.99 on Best Buy These earbuds offer up to 36 hours of battery life, support Bluetooth Multipoint, and more. They provide Lab Quality Sound with three distinct listening profiles to fit every moment of the day. Get them now at just $59.99 on Best Buy. $59 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBuds Air ANC are your go-to source of affordable noise cancelation If you're looking for affordable earbuds with decent ANC and Be Aware Mode, the JBuds Air ANC are an incredible choice. These sell for just $69.99 and also offer up to 40 hours of total playtime, which is decidedly impressive. $69 99 Buy at BestBuy For uninterrupted sound during workouts, pick the JLab GO Air Sport The JLab GO Air Sport are suitable for gym enthusiasts. These earbuds come with as many as 32 hours of total playtime, IP55 rating, Dual Connect, and three custom sound profiles. Grab them now on Best Buy. $29 99 Buy at BestBuy

There’s no doubt that brands like Bose, Sony , and Samsung have some of the best wireless earbuds in the market. However, people on tight budgets probably won’t be ready to pay an arm and a leg for premium wireless earbuds, however good they may be.On the bright side, many less popular brands out there successfully create the perfect amalgamation of quality and price to meet the needs of casual listeners on a budget. In other words, finding great-sounding, comfortable budgets at affordable prices isn’t that hard. Take JLab’s products for example. Even when they’re not on sale, most of JLab’s earbuds are incredibly easy on the pocket. Check out for yourself.Let’s break down why each of these JLab earbud models is a good choice for the average consumer, starting with the JLab GO Air. These have a five-hour battery life, a charging case, and one-button commands. They’re comfortable enough for daily use and even feature selectable EQ. Best of all, they cost just $29.99 at Best Buy.The Jbuds Mini are another impressive yet budget-friendly option, costing just $39.99 with no discounts. These are best known for their small size, as you might have guessed from their name. While small, they’re durable and boast an IP55 rating, plus three different EQ modes.If you’re willing to shell out the extra money, you can pick between the JLab Jbuds Air Pro or Air ANC. The former makes a very multifaceted pair of earbuds that sets you back at just $59.99. They have a slightly bass-heavy sound profile, which makes them ideal for those who love their tunes spiced up by an extra touch of thumping bass.Those seeking noise-canceling earbuds should opt for the Jbuds Air ANC. Apart from ANC, they feature a handy Be Aware mode that lets outside noises in whenever you enable it. To top it off, they offer up to 40 hours of battery life. That’s decidedly appreciated, given these buds sell for less than $70 on Best Buy right now.Those seeking the perfect pair of affordable earbuds for the gym should be pretty happy with what the Jbuds Go Air Sport have to offer. These have an IP55 rating, up to 32 hours of playtime, and a wireless charging case. Incredibly comfortable, they also come with six sets of tip options. That’s a lot of value for less than $30, don’t you think?Overall, JLab has plenty of affordable earbuds that are incredible for their price range. Indeed, the sound most of the company’s earbuds produce may not exactly be an audiophile’s cup of tea, but they’re decidedly suitable for casual listeners. If you want to try new earbud brands and don’t want to spend too much money, don’t hesitate to try JLab’s products for yourself.