Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Unprecedented bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 down to a new all-time low at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A JBL Xtreme 4 portable speaker on a reflective surface, with a background of red LED lights forming an arched pattern.
A few days ago, we shared a fantastic $111 discount on the JBL Boombox 3. But if you're looking for something lighter, almost as loud, and more affordable, consider the Xtreme 4. This buddy has an original asking price of just under $380, but you can now get it for 33% off at Amazon!

Save $125 on the JBL Xtreme 4 at Amazon

$125 off (33%)
If you're looking for a loud portable Bluetooth speaker with an impressive audio output, consider the JBL Xtreme 4. This fella is typically rather pricey at about $380, but you can now save 33% on it at Amazon. That lands it to a new best price ever, so you should definitely consider it.
Buy at Amazon

In case you were wondering, this 33% markdown is a first-time occurrence. We've previously seen the model for 24% off at Woot at best, so it's now available at a new all-time low. We checked and found no matching promos at Best Buy and Walmart. Even at the official JBL Store, the model sells for $299.95, which saves you a humble $80. Over at Amazon, however, you can snatch a $125 price cut on all three colorways.

This big-sized fella weighs 4.63 lbs, so it's indeed considerably lighter than its Boombox relative. It features an IP67 rating and a durable design, making it a perfect choice for outdoor adventures. The unit is also considerably loud, offering lots of sweet, deep bass that makes any party worthwhile. Via the JBL Portable app, you can also tweak up the audio, picking from four EQ presets or creating your own through the five-band equalizer.

In terms of battery life, the large portable speaker promises up to 24 hours of use plus six additional hours via PartyBoost. By the way, it hosts a replaceable battery, allowing you to keep the heat going for much longer. Then again, you'd have to purchase a replaceable battery separately either via the official store or somewhere else.

Ultimately, the JBL Xtreme 4 may be a tough pick at its standard price, but it's definitely exciting at 33% off. If you'd like to save $125 on this Auracast-supporting portable Bluetooth speaker, head over to Amazon soon — the promo will only remain live for a short while.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
122 stories
05 Feb, 2025
Unprecedented bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 down to a new all-time low at Amazon
03 Feb, 2025
The ultra-loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a rare $111 price cut at Walmart
22 Jan, 2025
Soundcore's underrated gem, the Motion X600, is a hefty 30% off at Amazon, but for a limited time
21 Jan, 2025
Score 31% off the fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 with this splendid sale
20 Jan, 2025
The ultra-compact Marshall Willen is $50 off with Best Buy's generous sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless