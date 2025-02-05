Unprecedented bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 down to a new all-time low at Amazon
A few days ago, we shared a fantastic $111 discount on the JBL Boombox 3. But if you're looking for something lighter, almost as loud, and more affordable, consider the Xtreme 4. This buddy has an original asking price of just under $380, but you can now get it for 33% off at Amazon!
In case you were wondering, this 33% markdown is a first-time occurrence. We've previously seen the model for 24% off at Woot at best, so it's now available at a new all-time low. We checked and found no matching promos at Best Buy and Walmart. Even at the official JBL Store, the model sells for $299.95, which saves you a humble $80. Over at Amazon, however, you can snatch a $125 price cut on all three colorways.
Ultimately, the JBL Xtreme 4 may be a tough pick at its standard price, but it's definitely exciting at 33% off. If you'd like to save $125 on this Auracast-supporting portable Bluetooth speaker, head over to Amazon soon — the promo will only remain live for a short while.
This big-sized fella weighs 4.63 lbs, so it's indeed considerably lighter than its Boombox relative. It features an IP67 rating and a durable design, making it a perfect choice for outdoor adventures. The unit is also considerably loud, offering lots of sweet, deep bass that makes any party worthwhile. Via the JBL Portable app, you can also tweak up the audio, picking from four EQ presets or creating your own through the five-band equalizer.
In terms of battery life, the large portable speaker promises up to 24 hours of use plus six additional hours via PartyBoost. By the way, it hosts a replaceable battery, allowing you to keep the heat going for much longer. Then again, you'd have to purchase a replaceable battery separately either via the official store or somewhere else.
