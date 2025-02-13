Fan-favorite JBL Xtreme 4 plunges to an irresistible price with this hot Amazon deal

Bluetooth speaker

JBL Xtreme 4: Save $123 on Amazon while you can! $123 off (32%) The highly loved JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker is currently selling for $123 off its original price. This means you can score one for just under $258, which is a great deal. The speaker delivers loud sound, perfect for parties and large gatherings, and offers great durability. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

JBL's latest Xtremeis one of those audio devices that customers just fall in love with. We're not kidding! The speaker has a high rating on Amazon, and you’ll see only positive reviews when you scroll down to the review section. And this shouldn't surprise us, as the Xtreme 4 definitely offers a lot of value, especially at its current bonkers discount.True, you can't put it in your backpack, as it's on the large side. But it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying, and it delivers a loud sound, making it a top choice for a large gathering. And in case you need more power, you can easily use the PartyBoost feature to pair it with another JBL speaker for the ultimate listening experience.To top it all off, this handsome fella boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, providing it with complete protection against dust particles. It also allows it to survive submersion in water up to 3.3 feet for 30 minutes. So, you can bring it anywhere with peace of mind, knowing that the speaker will withstand anything.What's more, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time, ensuring it can provide sound from the beginning to the end of your gathering. It even doubles as a power bank, so you can charge your phone and keep the music playing without interruption. The speaker also supports fast charging. Just a 10-minute top-up gives you up to two hours of listening time.Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a true bargain and just unmissable at 32% off. So, don't dilly-dally and score this incredible speaker at a cheaper price today!