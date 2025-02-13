Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Fan-favorite JBL Xtreme 4 plunges to an irresistible price with this hot Amazon deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 4.
The end of the cold winter season is nearing. This means you'll soon be able to plan huge gatherings with your friends and family outside. This also implies you'll absolutely need a fantastic party Bluetooth speaker. After all, what's a party without the perfect soundtrack to keep everyone pumped up and dancing?

Of course, the best Bluetooth speakers cost a lot, but we're back with an unmissable Amazon deal on the loud JBL Xtreme 4 that lets you score one at a massive 32% discount! Thanks to this price cut, you can save about $123 and get a speaker that will usually set you back $380 for just under $258.

JBL Xtreme 4: Save $123 on Amazon while you can!

$123 off (32%)
The highly loved JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker is currently selling for $123 off its original price. This means you can score one for just under $258, which is a great deal. The speaker delivers loud sound, perfect for parties and large gatherings, and offers great durability. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
 

JBL's latest Xtreme Bluetooth speaker is one of those audio devices that customers just fall in love with. We're not kidding! The speaker has a high rating on Amazon, and you’ll see only positive reviews when you scroll down to the review section. And this shouldn't surprise us, as the Xtreme 4 definitely offers a lot of value, especially at its current bonkers discount.

True, you can't put it in your backpack, as it's on the large side. But it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying, and it delivers a loud sound, making it a top choice for a large gathering. And in case you need more power, you can easily use the PartyBoost feature to pair it with another JBL speaker for the ultimate listening experience.

To top it all off, this handsome fella boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, providing it with complete protection against dust particles. It also allows it to survive submersion in water up to 3.3 feet for 30 minutes. So, you can bring it anywhere with peace of mind, knowing that the speaker will withstand anything.

What's more, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time, ensuring it can provide sound from the beginning to the end of your gathering. It even doubles as a power bank, so you can charge your phone and keep the music playing without interruption. The speaker also supports fast charging. Just a 10-minute top-up gives you up to two hours of listening time.

Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a true bargain and just unmissable at 32% off. So, don't dilly-dally and score this incredible speaker at a cheaper price today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless