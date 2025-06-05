At $120 off, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an extremely great deal
The speaker delivers loud sound, has great durability, and is an absolute bargain at its current price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we recently reported, Amazon is selling the well-liked JBL Xtreme 4 at a massive $130 discount, bringing its price to just under $250. But while this is truly a phenomenal deal, and we encourage anyone in the market for this particular model to take advantage of it, a third-party seller at Walmart is offering a hefty price cut on its predecessor, making it a better choice if you want a powerful speaker at an even lower price.
After all, the JBL Xtreme 3 may be an older device but it still delivers great sound. Plus, with its PartyBoost feature, you can pair it with other JBL speakers to create the ultimate party atmosphere.
Battery life is also pretty solid, offering up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. In addition, it can double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting your songs.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is still worth getting, especially at its current discounted price at Walmart. So, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate! Act fast and save today!
How much lower? Well, the JBL Xtreme 3 can now be yours for only $209.95. That's a whole $120 off its usual price of $329.95. There is no telling how long this deal will last, though, so if you're looking for a loud speaker to enhance your gatherings, be sure to grab this bad boy for less now while you can.
After all, the JBL Xtreme 3 may be an older device but it still delivers great sound. Plus, with its PartyBoost feature, you can pair it with other JBL speakers to create the ultimate party atmosphere.
Of course, a proper speaker for gatherings must also have a durable design. That's why our friend here also boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's fully dust-proof and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for about 30 minutes. In other words, you can take it anywhere with confidence, knowing it can handle sand, water, and even a few accidental spills.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is still worth getting, especially at its current discounted price at Walmart. So, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate! Act fast and save today!
Things that are NOT allowed: