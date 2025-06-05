At $120 off, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an extremely great deal

Save $120 on the JBL Xtreme 3 at Walmart! $209 95 $329 95 $120 off (36%) The JBL Xtreme 3 is a tough, party-ready speaker with bold sound, a rugged build, and an IP67 rating to match. The best part? It’s currently $120 off its regular price at Walmart! Act fast and snatch one for less now! Buy at Walmart

After all, the JBL Xtreme 3 may be an older device but it still delivers great sound. Plus, with its PartyBoost feature, you can pair it with other JBL speakers to create the ultimate party atmosphere.Of course, a proper speaker for gatherings must also have a durable design. That's why our friend here also boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it's fully dust-proof and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for about 30 minutes. In other words, you can take it anywhere with confidence, knowing it can handle sand, water, and even a few accidental spills.Battery life is also pretty solid, offering up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. In addition, it can double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting your songs.Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is still worth getting, especially at its current discounted price at Walmart. So, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate! Act fast and save today!