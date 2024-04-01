Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
Looking for ways to make any camping trip with your friends more exciting? A powerful speaker with an immersive light show might prove what you need. Lucky for you, Amazon has one of the best large-sized speakers by JBL at deeply discounted prices – the PartyBox 110. This big fella can currently be yours at 25% off its price tag, landing it at its best price for 2024.

Last year, the large-sized speaker was $50 cheaper than now. However, the offer in question was launched during the Black Friday craze, a time when many other products saw their lowest-ever prices. The $101 price cut we now see on Amazon is just as impressive, though, as it lands the speaker at its best price for 2024. So, if you need a superb Bluetooth speaker at a lower price, definitely consider this one.

JBL PartyBox 110: now 25% off on Amazon

Amazon has an ongoing limited-time offer on the JBL PartyBox 110. This large-sized speaker offers adjustable bass, JBL Original Pro Sound, up to 12 hours of playtime, and it also has a guitar and mic port. The JBL speaker is equipped with light strings for an immersive and customizable light show. The 160W speaker is now available at its best price on Amazon for 2024. Seize this limited-time offer while you still can.
$101 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Another thing to mention is that no offers at Best Buy and Walmart outmatch the Amazon deal, at least not to our knowledge. As if that’s not enough, even the official JBL store isn’t feeling as generous as Amazon and only offers the party speaker at 13% off.

Get the PartyBox 110 if you dare to take any gathering to the next level. Offering pumping JBL Original Pro Sound with Bass Boost technology, this speaker doesn’t just blast out your music. It makes you feel the rhythm with the accompanying and customizable light show. The 160W speaker offers adjustable bass, allowing you to pick between two levels.

OK, we’ve established that this is a large party speaker with booming sound most users should be happy with; what else does it offer to deserve your investment? It lets you create an even more immersive soundstage by pairing it with other true wireless stereo (TWS) speakers. Secondly, it offers music streaming via USB, Bluetooth, and wired connectivity, making it adaptable to your needs.

The large-sized fella also has a splashproof IPX4 rating, a guitar and mic input for those karaoke nights and guitar solos. Finally, it can keep your jams going strong for up to 12 hours per charge.

Recommended Stories
Large, powerful, and now way more affordable than usual, the JBL PartyBox 110 is ideal for casual listeners and partygoers alike. If you like what it puts to the table, don’t miss this chance to save 25% on it through Amazon’s limited-time offer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
Almost $100 billion in revenue: Huawei had a terrific 2023
Almost $100 billion in revenue: Huawei had a terrific 2023
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless