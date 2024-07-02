Bang & Olufsen's great-sounding and durable Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) is heavily discounted on Amazon
Bang & Olufsen is a renowned name in the audio segment, known for making some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. That's why getting a premium Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker at a heavily discounted price is an opportunity you do not want to miss.
Right now, you can snag a brand-new Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) Bluetooth speaker at a gorgeous $106 discount on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can acquire a unit for under $200, as long as you act fast and take advantage of this offer now while it's still up for grabs.
Being a premium Bang & Olufsen speaker, the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) sounds amazing right out of the box. You can even adjust its audio to your taste via the EQ functionality in its companion Bang & Olufsen app.
As it's summer, you'll probably want to bring your fancy speaker to the beach and enjoy your favorite songs while soaking up some vitamin D. So, you'll be happy to learn that the 2nd-gen Beosound A1 comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means this fella is dust-tight and can survive a water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.
Overall, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is an excellent bargain. So act fast and get one at a heavily discounted price today!
In addition to incredible sound and durability, this fella also comes with a built-in microphone, a leather strap for easier carrying, and supports Amazon Alexa. It has amazing battery life, too, offering up to 18 hours of listening time at higher volume levels. So, you'll get even more playtime if you listen to your songs at moderate volume.
