The JBL Xtreme 2 got even cheaper post-Prime Day through this Amazon deal

The JBL Xtreme 2 got even cheaper through this post-Prime Day deal on Amazon
If you’ve been following yesterday’s Prime Day sales event, you probably know that some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market got epic discounts. The JBL Xtreme 2 was no exception. And, while the 53% Amazon discount was undoubtedly quite tempting, the retailer apparently has an even better deal to offer right now.

Today, prices for this large and capable speaker have taken yet another plunge, albeit a much humbler one. Still, the post-Prime Day discount of $20 is definitely appreciated, and it lands the JBL Xtreme 2 at just under $180. Needless to say, that’s quite an affordable price for such an incredible speaker.

With dual passive radiators and four drivers, the JBL speaker boasts incredible audio quality. You can expect loud and clear sound from it. It also doubles up as a speakerphone at the touch of a button. You may not have to use the feature way too often, but it’s still there whenever you need it.

Also, while this bad boy is far from small and unimpressive, you can power up your listening experience through the JBL Connect+. This feature allows you to take the party to a new level by connecting over 100 JBL Bluetooth speakers with the same technology.

Built to captivate, the JBL Xtreme 2 also showcases a sturdy build. JBL has incororated very durable materials into the design, ensuring it won’t damage easily. As if that’s not enough, there’s also a solid metal base for additional protection. In other words, it’s durable enough to be taken on any outdoor adventure.

It even features solid water resistance, boasting an IPX7 rating. Still, it has no dust protection whatsoever. So, we advise you not to let it roll in the sand too long, as it may damage the speaker.

In terms of battery life, the JBL Bluetooth speaker is equally capable. It delivers up to 15 hours of total playtime on a single charge. While there are modern speakers with more uninterrupted playtime, we believe the JBL Xtreme 2 offers the whole package and is just as good as newer speakers, especially at that price.
