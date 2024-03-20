Up Next:
Amazon's Spring Sale lands the budget-friendly JBL Tune 760NC at cheaper prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you need new wireless headphones at a reasonable price? How about the affordable JBL Tune 760NC? The budget option comes with good battery life and ANC, plus it’s now even cheaper during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.
If you act quickly enough, you can snag these budget headphones at 23% off their price tag across three color options: White, Blue, and Black. As far as we know, the headset has been available at discounted prices just once before today for this year. In other words, the current 23% markdown is plenty good and somewhat rare, so don’t miss out.
The JBL cans’ battery life is probably their standout feature. Listening with ANC offers up to 35 hours of listening time. But if you turn that option off, you get an additional up to 15 hours of uninterrupted listening.
There’s no denying that the JBL headphones probably aren’t the best in class. They certainly have some tough competition in the same price bracket, too. Even so, these may be a perfect choice for casual listeners who don’t really look for much, especially with this Amazon Spring Sale discount.
Like most budget headphones, the JBL cans most likely won’t blow your mind. Still, they have ANC on deck to muffle some outside noises and provide bass-heavy sound hip-hop lovers might like. Complemented by their lightweight design, these headphones seem like a perfectly good option for the average undemanding user. But if you want to shop around for an alternative, feel free to check out the other Spring Sale deals on headphones.
On the soundstage, the Tune 760NC provide a relatively good sound. As mentioned earlier, the bass frequencies are slightly emphasized out of the box. If you don’t care much for thumping sounds, download their companion app and choose one of several EQ presets to customize the audio.
