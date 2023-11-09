Amazon cuts the price of the JBL Tune 760NC by 50% letting you snag good-sounding headphones for peanuts

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Great news, fellow deal hunter! You can currently snag a pair of awesome JBL headphones for half their regular price. At the moment, Amazon is offering the nice JBL Tune 760NC headphones with a sweet 50% discount, letting you snatch a pair of these great budget-friendly headphones for $65 off their price.

We understand that $65 may not seem like a massive discount; however, the JBL Tune 760NC are budget-friendly cans, and such a massive discount turns them into a real steal, especially considering how many things they offer for that pocket-friendly price.

Being proper JBL headphones, the JBL Tune 760NC deliver great sound for their price. Furthermore, they offer a punchy bass, which means hip-hop lovers will fall in love with them the moment their favorite track starts playing. However, we must also note that the JBL Tune 760NC aren't compatible with the JBL Headphones app.

In addition to their impressive bass-heavy sound, the JBL Tune 760NC also have onboard ANC functionality, which, while not among the best on the market, effectively reduces some outside noise. On top of that, the headphones pack amazing battery life. They offer up to 35 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on and up to 50 hours with ANC turned off.

The truth is that, while not among the best headphones on the market, the JBL Tune 760NC are too great to pass up at their current heavily discounted price. However, no one knows how long this awesome deal will stay available. Therefore, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a pair of JBL Tune 760NC cans for less while you still can.
