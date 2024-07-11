Save 44% on these affordable JBL TWS earbuds with ANC while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you need cheap everyday earbuds with great sound quality and a lightweight design? Look no further! Woot is giving you a top JBL Tune 230NC TWS deal as part of its Liquidation Sale, letting you save 44% on the $99.95 earbuds.
In other words, these bad boys can now be yours for just $55.96, which automatically makes them some of the best budget earbuds. While Amazon had a slightly better promo before long, it stayed live for such a short time that many might not have even noticed it. As for Woot's deal, it'll stay up for grabs for 10 days but could always expire sooner if the earbuds get sold out.
The ANC certainly can't block out all traffic noises, but it'll still bring them down to a quieter level, letting your favorite tunes shine. Speaking of which, the audio quality here is indeed quite great considering the earbuds' current asking price.
Lightweight and comfortable, the Tune 230NC TWS won't disappoint you with their phone call performance. Equipped with four microphones, they pick up your voice, reproducing it with remarkable clarity (for their price), and do a good job of isolating it from background noises. You can expect others to hear you loudly and clearly.
Battery-wise, you get up to 40 hours of use with the case and disabled ANC. In case you'd like to keep the ANC on, you get up to eight hours per charge plus 24 hours from the charging case.
While they're definitely far from the best wireless earbuds on the market, the JBL 230NC TWS will still meet most cash-strapped users' needs. Take advantage of Woot's superb offer while it's still here.
Right off the bat, keep in mind that these are no AirPods Pro 2 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro rivals. Even so, they're perfectly good for undemanding users with their long battery life, respectable ANC, and great sound quality (for such an affordable pair of earbuds).
Like many other JBL products, these give you JBL Pure Bass Sound with solid bass, crisp vocals and top-notch instrumentals. In other words, you get clear audio that allows you to appreciate all the different elements of your favorite music equally.
