Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Save 44% on these affordable JBL TWS earbuds with ANC while you can

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save 44% on these affordable JBL TWS earbuds with ANC while you can
Do you need cheap everyday earbuds with great sound quality and a lightweight design? Look no further! Woot is giving you a top JBL Tune 230NC TWS deal as part of its Liquidation Sale, letting you save 44% on the $99.95 earbuds.
 

The JBL Tune 230 NC TWS are now 44% off at Woot

You can now get the awesome JBL Tune 230 NC TWS at fantastic prices. The earbuds are now at their second-best price at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, offered for 44% off. The price cut has been topped just once, and very briefly at that. Get these budget earbuds and enjoy your savings.
$44 off (44%)
$55 96
$99 95
Buy at Woot

JBL Tune 130NC TWS: 30% off at Amazon

Alternatively, you can get the Tune 130NC TWS for 30% off at Amazon. That's not the best price we've ever seen for them, but it's quite intriguing nonetheless. With great battery life and sound quality, they're a good option for budget earbuds seekers.
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon
In other words, these bad boys can now be yours for just $55.96, which automatically makes them some of the best budget earbuds. While Amazon had a slightly better promo before long, it stayed live for such a short time that many might not have even noticed it. As for Woot's deal, it'll stay up for grabs for 10 days but could always expire sooner if the earbuds get sold out.

Right off the bat, keep in mind that these are no AirPods Pro 2 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro rivals. Even so, they're perfectly good for undemanding users with their long battery life, respectable ANC, and great sound quality (for such an affordable pair of earbuds).

The ANC certainly can't block out all traffic noises, but it'll still bring them down to a quieter level, letting your favorite tunes shine. Speaking of which, the audio quality here is indeed quite great considering the earbuds' current asking price.

Like many other JBL products, these give you JBL Pure Bass Sound with solid bass, crisp vocals and top-notch instrumentals. In other words, you get clear audio that allows you to appreciate all the different elements of your favorite music equally.

Lightweight and comfortable, the Tune 230NC TWS won't disappoint you with their phone call performance. Equipped with four microphones, they pick up your voice, reproducing it with remarkable clarity (for their price), and do a good job of isolating it from background noises. You can expect others to hear you loudly and clearly.

Battery-wise, you get up to 40 hours of use with the case and disabled ANC. In case you'd like to keep the ANC on, you get up to eight hours per charge plus 24 hours from the charging case.

Recommended Stories
While they're definitely far from the best wireless earbuds on the market, the JBL 230NC TWS will still meet most cash-strapped users' needs. Take advantage of Woot's superb offer while it's still here.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless