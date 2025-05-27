Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The Galaxy Buds FE are selling for next to nothing at a 52% discount

The earbuds offer good sound and ANC for the price and are an absolute steal right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds FE on a white background.
Today is a great day for Galaxy fans! Amazon is selling the Galaxy S25+ for $250 off, dropping it to its lowest price yet. If you want the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $630 off with a trade-in.

On the other hand, if you're looking for an affordable slate, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be yours for just under $200. And if you take advantage of this deal right here, you can score a pair of capable Galaxy Buds at a bargain price.

Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): Save 52% at Woot!

$47 99
$99 99
$52 off (52%)
You can grab a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds FE for 52% off at Woot! These budget-friendly earbuds offer solid sound, effective noise cancellation, and reliable battery life—all at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss out on this deal!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): 35% off on Amazon!

$35 off (35%)
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Buds FE on Amazon, where they're selling for $35 off and can be yours for south of $65.
Buy at Amazon


The offer is on the Galaxy Buds FE, which are selling for a whopping 52% off at Woot. With this massive discount, you can grab a pair for just $47.99—way down from their usual cost of around $100. It's the lowest price ever on these puppies, making it a deal you don't want to pass up. But act fast—this limited-time offer could disappear soon, and you never know when you'll see it again.

At just $47.99, these earbuds punch way above their price when it comes to sound quality and active noise cancellation. You get crisp, immersive audio for the price, all while their capable ANC blocks out most of the pesky noises coming from the outside world. And if you like to fine-tune your sound, Samsung's Wearable app lets you adjust the EQ to match your personal preferences.

Battery life is another big plus. With ANC on, you get up to 6 hours of listening time or up to 8.5 hours if you turn it off. Factor in the charging case, and you're looking at a total of up to 21 hours—pretty impressive for affordable earbuds.

Overall, at 52% off, the Galaxy Buds FE are a steal! So, don't wait—save on a pair now!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week

Latest News

OnePlus 13s brings big features in a small body – and locks them to one market only
OnePlus 13s brings big features in a small body – and locks them to one market only
OnePlus is going all-in on AI – and its new Plus Mind space is just the beginning
OnePlus is going all-in on AI – and its new Plus Mind space is just the beginning
Meta just teased a long-awaited WhatsApp upgrade for Apple fans
Meta just teased a long-awaited WhatsApp upgrade for Apple fans
Android 16 vs Android 15: Is the Material 3 Expressive glow-up worth the hype?
Android 16 vs Android 15: Is the Material 3 Expressive glow-up worth the hype?
The Pixel 8 Pro is $400 off and back under the spotlight at Amazon
The Pixel 8 Pro is $400 off and back under the spotlight at Amazon
Phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra gets free storage upgrade and generous trade-in discount
Phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra gets free storage upgrade and generous trade-in discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless