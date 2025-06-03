Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Compact powerhouse Pixel 9 becomes a true temptation at $200 off

The phone is selling for just under $600, a bargain price for all the value it offers. Save while you can!

A close-up of the Pixel 9.
The Pixel 9 is one of Google's latest and greatest phones and is actually the perfect choice if you want a high-end handset that doesn't feel like a brick in your pocket. In fact, with its great performance, excellent cameras, and a size that actually fits in your hand—what more could you want? Well, maybe a lower price tag, as this bad boy has a starting price of around $800, which is definitely not cheap.

Fortunately, Amazon is offering a generous $200 discount on the 128GB version, letting you snag this handsome fella for just under $600. What makes this deal even sweeter is that it's the second-best price ever for this particular model—just $15 shy of its lowest point. Just don't wait too long, as you never know when someone at Amazon will decide to expire the deal and return the phone to its usual price.

Pixel 9, 128GB: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $200 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage, allowing you to get one for just under $600. The phone is an absolute bargain at this price, boasting top-tier performance and incredible cameras. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


While it misses a 'Pro' in its moniker, the vanilla Pixel 9 is still among the best phones in 2025. It comes with the same Tensor G4 chipset as the more expensive models, boasting 12GB of RAM. All this provides enough firepower to tackle demanding apps and games with ease, as well as perform AI-powered tasks quickly.

Of course, the biggest reason to go for a Pixel phone has always been its incredible camera performance. With a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP front-facing snapper for selfies, this one definitely delivers. The pictures it takes are nothing short of impressive, boasting vivid colors and a high level of detail.

As for battery life, the phone rocks a 4,700 mAh power cell on board that has absolutely no trouble getting you through the day without top-ups with moderate use.

So, yeah! The Pixel 9 is truly an impressive phone. That's why we encourage you to act fast and get one for less with this deal now while you can!
