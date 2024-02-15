A crazy 65% discount makes JBL's premium Tour PRO+ earbuds dirt cheap and a real steal





JBL Tour PRO+: Now $130 OFF at Woot! Grab JBL's premium earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+, for $130 off their price and score incredible earphones on the cheap. These bad boys deliver awesome sound, good ANC, and pack nice battery life. Furthermore, they are a real steal at their current price! $130 off (65%) $69 99 $199 95 Buy at Woot JBL Tour PRO+: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Alternatively, you can grab JBL's premium earbuds on Amazon and for $100 their price if you prefer Amazon to Woot. $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon



Oh, and you definitely want to snag a pair of these bad boys while they are so dirt cheap, as they offer awesome sound with strong bass. You can even tailor their audio to your preferences via the EQ feature in their companion JBL app.



Furthermore, the earbuds support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and pack a pretty capable ANC, which can silence low-frequency sounds like the ones coming from your trusty air conditioner. However, we should also note that the ANC may struggle with muting high-frequency noises like car honks.



As for their battery life, the JBL Tour PRO+ offer up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours of playback with it turned off on a single charge. With their case, their battery life goes up to 32 hours. On top of that, their case supports wireless charging.



How much do you think a pair of awesome-sounding Pro earbuds will set you back? $100? $200? Maybe more? Well, try with $69.99, as long as you take advantage of this deal.No, we are not kidding! Woot is currently selling JBL's premium earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+, for a jaw-dropping 65% off their price, allowing you to get these awesome earphones for just $69.99 instead of their far-from-budget-friendly $199.95 price at the retailer. If you open the calculator app on your fancy phone and start estimating your savings, you'll see that you'll save about $130 if you pull the trigger on this deal and purchase a pair of JBL Tour PRO+ at Woot today!