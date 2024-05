At 50% off, the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds are a real bargain for all sound lovers on a budget

JBL Tour PRO+: Save 50% on Amazon! Snag a pair of JBL Tour PRO+ on Amazon and save 50%. The earbuds offer great sound and boast a capable ANC. They also offer up to 32 hours of listening time. The earbuds are a real steal at the moment. Therefore, act fast and save on a pair now while you still can. $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon



Being premium JBL headphones, the Tour PRO+ delivers great sound with a strong bass. Their companion JBL app sports EQ functionality, so you'll be able to tailor their audio to your preferences. In addition, they boast a capable ANC, which can effectively silence low-frequency sounds but struggles with muting high-frequency noise like car honks. The earbuds also support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



Their battery life is also pretty great, offering up to 6 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. Add their case, and their total playtime goes up to 32 hours. The case also supports wireless charging.



When earbuds have the word 'Pro' in their name, you know two things. First, they have a lot to offer, and second, they come with a hefty price tag. This deal is indeed about pro-grade earphones. However, unlike the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and other similar earbuds , these bad boys don't come with a big price tag. Well, not at the moment, at least.The earphones in question are the premium JBL Tour PRO+, which are currently on sale at a pretty awesome $100 (50%) discount on Amazon. This means you have the chance to score pro earphones for less than $100.