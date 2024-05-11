Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

At 50% off, the premium JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds are a real bargain for all sound lovers on a budget

When earbuds have the word 'Pro' in their name, you know two things. First, they have a lot to offer, and second, they come with a hefty price tag. This deal is indeed about pro-grade earphones. However, unlike the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and other similar earbuds, these bad boys don't come with a big price tag. Well, not at the moment, at least.

The earphones in question are the premium JBL Tour PRO+, which are currently on sale at a pretty awesome $100 (50%) discount on Amazon. This means you have the chance to score pro earphones for less than $100.

JBL Tour PRO+: Save 50% on Amazon!

Snag a pair of JBL Tour PRO+ on Amazon and save 50%. The earbuds offer great sound and boast a capable ANC. They also offer up to 32 hours of listening time. The earbuds are a real steal at the moment. Therefore, act fast and save on a pair now while you still can.
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that the offer has been available for a while. Nevertheless, it's still an unmissable one. So, if you've missed our previous posts about this gorgeous deal, take this article as a chance to redeem your mistake. Tap the deal button in this article and treat yourself to these earbuds today.

Being premium JBL headphones, the Tour PRO+ delivers great sound with a strong bass. Their companion JBL app sports EQ functionality, so you'll be able to tailor their audio to your preferences. In addition, they boast a capable ANC, which can effectively silence low-frequency sounds but struggles with muting high-frequency noise like car honks. The earbuds also support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Their battery life is also pretty great, offering up to 6 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. Add their case, and their total playtime goes up to 32 hours. The case also supports wireless charging.

The JBL Tour PRO+ are worth every penny spent. So, act fast and save on a pair now while you can!
