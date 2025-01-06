JBL once again takes Vegas by storm to flood the earbuds market with seven affordable new options





Your most affordable 2025 JBL options are only $59.95 a pair





Yes, ladies and gents, just 60 bucks will get you the JBL Vibe Buds 2 and Vibe Beam 2 in just a couple of months, and believe it or not, that's enough to secure active noise cancellation, Pure Bass Sound technology, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, four microphones for crystal clear calls, IP54 water and dust resistance, and up to 40 hours of battery life.









Naturally, that latter number factors in the charging case accompanying these two products, although the 10-hour uninterrupted listening time provided by the low-cost earbuds themselves is also pretty darn impressive.





The specs and capabilities of the JBL Vibe Beam 2 and Vibe Buds 2 are virtually identical, mind you, which means that the choice between the two ultimately comes down to what type of true wireless earbuds design you prefer.









In my own personal opinion, the Vibe Buds 2 are more elegant and discreet, while the Vibe Beam 2 are likely to shine brighter in the all-day comfort department with their "closed type stick" approach.

The mid-range options couldn't be more different





Do you want significantly more powerful sound at an only slightly higher price point? Then the $69.95 JBL Vibe Flex 2 with a massive 12mm driver are probably right for you... even though they actually do without active noise cancellation to accommodate that driver size bump from 8mm on the aforementioned Vibe Beam 2 and Vibe Buds 2.



Receive the latest Accessories news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





There aren't any other major differences to note on the Vibe Flex 2, which retain the four-microphone setup, IP54 certification, and up to 40-hour battery life rating of their "cousins", but the $79.95 JBL Endurance Race 2 are something else entirely.





Namely, a sportier product with an enhanced IP68 protection against water and dust, lower-quality sound (you win some, you lose some), active noise cancellation technology with Smart Ambient support, and something called "TwistLock" that guarantees "maximum security" and unrivaled stability in your ears during your most intense workouts.









Oh, and the battery life is enhanced too, jumping to 12 hours as far as the solo earbuds are concerned and a mind-blowing 48 hours when you take the bundled charging case into account as well.

How about some high-end $99.95 wireless earbuds?





Okay, maybe the JBL Tune Buds 2, Tune Beam 2, and Tune Flex 2 are not quite fancy and powerful enough to take on the likes of Apple's Okay, maybe the JBL Tune Buds 2, Tune Beam 2, and Tune Flex 2 are not quite fancy and powerful enough to take on the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in a head-to-head battle.









But when it comes to bang for your buck, it's hard to argue with these three decidedly premium and undeniably affordable options, all of which are priced at $99.95 with such advanced technologies on deck as adaptive noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support, VoiceAware, and up to 48 hours of battery life.



Recommended Stories

There are six microphones on each of these three products to guarantee even clearer calls than what all of the above earbuds can offer, as well as IP54 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most remarkably, state-of-the-art Pure Bass Sound and Spatial Sound functionality promising an overall audio listening experience far superior to what you'd normally expect from a $100 pair of true wireless earbuds

If you're the least bit familiar with the wireless audio industry, you probably know that companies like Apple and Samsung tend to make a lot of noise around a new release every 12 or 18 months while brands like JBL have a habit of dropping a bunch of upgraded products all at once with much less fanfare.